Live Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Salman Khan to school Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar is here! Salman Khan takes the stage to confront contestants, from lazy gameplay to heated fights. Follow the live blog for all updates on eliminations, voting results, and the latest drama inside the BB19 house.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Season 19's Weekend Ka Vaar is here, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to shake and wake up the housemates. The latest promo suggests that the host will school several contestants, including Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari.

After a week full of drama, Abhishek Bajaj's new captaincy and housemates' fights over duties, Salman Khan will reprimand several of them. He will even call out Gaurav Khanna for being lazy in the game and not playing on the front foot. With sharp words, confrontations, and emotions flowing, this Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be filled with drama.

Follow the live blog to get the latest updates from the Bigg Boss 19 house.