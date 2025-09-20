Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar is here! Salman Khan takes the stage to confront contestants, from lazy gameplay to heated fights. Follow the live blog for all updates on eliminations, voting results, and the latest drama inside the BB19 house.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan confronts Gaurav Khanna for his performance in the game.
Written ByTwinkle Gupta  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Season 19's Weekend Ka Vaar is here, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to shake and wake up the housemates. The latest promo suggests that the host will school several contestants, including Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari. 

After a week full of drama, Abhishek Bajaj's new captaincy and housemates' fights over duties, Salman Khan will reprimand several of them. He will even call out Gaurav Khanna for being lazy in the game and not playing on the front foot. With sharp words, confrontations, and emotions flowing, this Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be filled with drama. 

Follow the live blog to get the latest updates from the Bigg Boss 19 house. 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Live

  • 9:13 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Tension rise between Baseer and Gaurav during 'Thumbnail' task

    During the 'Thumbnail' task, both Baseer and Gaurav chose each other to get themselves blacked out from Bigg Boss 19's thumbnail. This led to a heated verbal argument between them.

  • 9:06 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Salman Khan calls out safe players; Bigg Boss give 'Thumbnail' task to reveal truth

    The September 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode starts with Salman Khan's entry on the BB 19 stage, with the background song 'Heeriye'. He began with a sarcastic introduction, pointing out that several contestants in the house are playing it safe and cleverly avoiding tasks. To find out who these contestants are, Bigg Boss assigned the housemates a 'Thumbnail' task.

     

  • 8:58 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Neelam's statement for Gaurav

    Neelam says Gaurav only participates in the task as per his convenience when he feels like it, which is not fair to the rest of the house. This statement sparks conversations between them. 

     

  • 8:56 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Baseer questions about Gaurav’s journey in the show

    During a thumbnail task given by Bigg Boss, Baseer openly asks what Gaurav has really done so far in the first four weeks of Bigg Boss season 19.

     

  • 8:49 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Captain Abhishek is in charge

    Apart from all this, Abhishek Bajaj continues to handle his new role as captain. He was seen dividing duties among the housemates and the house meeting seemed pretty chill.

  • 8:44 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    This week's nominated contestants

    After Bigg Boss asked the housemates to save any two contestants, new captain Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali and Pranit More received the fewest or no votes, leading to them being the nominated contestants this week.

     

  • 8:36 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Countdown to September 20's WKV episode begins

    The Bigg Boss 19 episode of September 20 is going to be a rollercoaster ride for housemates as BB 19's host, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will address the housemates for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Notably, among all the nominated contestants, one contestant will have to say goodbye to the rest of them as the episode will witness the eviction.

     

