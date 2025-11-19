BB 19: Amaal Mallik breaks down after meeting brother Armaan; latter warns him to stay away from Tanya Mittal On Bigg Boss 19, emotions ran high when Amaal Mallik broke down after reuniting with his brother Armaan Malik inside the house. The two shared a heartfelt conversation about shifting dynamics in the house, during which Armaan expressed discomfort over a story Tanya Mittal shared about him.

One of the most interesting weeks in Bigg Boss 19 is the week when family members of contestants come to visit them. Every season, family members of contestants visit them for a few hours and then exit the house after boosting their morale. This week, most family members will stay the night with the contestants.

Tonight, November 19, Amaal Mallik will be visited by his brother, celebrated singer Armaan Malik. Here's what you can expect from the episode.

Amaal Mallik breaks down after Armaan Malik visits him

In a promo shared by JioHotstar, Amaal gets emotional after seeing his brother Armaan in front of him. The duo share a warm hug and then goes on to talk about what's happening in the Bigg Boss house. Previously, their father, music composer Daboo Malik, also appeared on a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he broke down after reprimanding Amaal for his actions. Take a look:

Armaan asks Amaal to stay away from Tanya Mittal

Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal have always had a love-hate relationship in Bigg Boss 19. While they started as good friends, their relationship went through a downward spiral after a series of events.

In an honest conversation, brothers Armaan and Amaal spoke about how quickly things are changing inside the Bigg Boss 19 house ahead of the grand finale.

Armaan confessed that he was hurt by the story Tanya shared about him, calling it "anti-Armaan" and saying it simply didn’t feel right. In an attempt to protect his brother, the Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon singer gently advised Amaal to keep some distance from Tanya. He further added that while their initial bond was harmless, her sudden change in behaviour felt uncomfortable and confusing.

The tone softened when the conversation moved to Neelam. Amaal told Armaan that she was, in his eyes, the best girl in the house. Without hesitation, Armaan agreed, describing Neelam as a "golden-hearted girl" who brought warmth despite changing dynamics inside the BB house.

