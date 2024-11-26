Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into heated argument with Shilpa Shirodkar during captaincy task

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajat Dalal gets into argument with Shilpa Shirodkar in Bigg Boss 18

The equations between the housemates in Bigg Boss 18 are changing day by day. The housemates are leaving no stone unturned to fix their place in the finale. To move ahead in this race, often some contestants end up doing something that they have to face Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar. One of them is Rajat Dalal. In the last few episodes, Rajat Dalal was often seen messing with the housemates. In Bigg Boss 18 so far, Rajat has clashed with everyone from Vivian Dsena to Avinash Mishra. Meanwhile, Rajat was also seen messing with Shilpa Shirodkar.

Rajat Dalal's attack on Shilpa Shirodkar

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal will be seen saying a shocking thing about Shilpa Shirodkar. Recently, the makers have shared a promo video of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, in which Bigg Boss can be seen giving a task to the housemates to choose the new Time God. During this task, Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar were seen making very lewd comments.

Vivian, Rajat and Digvijay got special power

The promo video showed that Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathi are asked by Bigg Boss to decide which contestant should not participate in the race to become the new Time God. Some miniatures of all the housemates are kept in front of them, out of which they were asked to break the miniature of the contestant whom they do not want to see as the new Time God.

Shilpa is out of the race for Time God

Rajat Dalal breaks Shilpa Shirodkar's miniature. But what he says during this is surprising everyone. Rajat Dalal says, 'Shilpa ji, you will have to kick me.' Shilpa reacts to this and says, 'You already hit with words, so kick me too.'

Vivian knocks out Karan Veer Mehra

After this, Vivian Dsena breaks Karan Veer Mehra's miniature. 'This is a personal attack. I don't think he is still capable of becoming a Time God,' said Vivian. On this, Karan said, 'It took him two times to become the right Time God.' While sharing the video, the caption reads, 'This time the ex-Time Gods will decide, see who will be out of the race to become a Time God.'

Also Read: Allu Arjun gives last shot for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', completes 5-year journey of Pushparaj | See Post