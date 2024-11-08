Bigg Boss 18: 'Ghamand kisko dikha rahe ho...,' Ektaa Kapoor bashes Vivian Dsena

Follow us on Image Source : X Ektaa Kapoor bashes Vivian Dsena in Bigg Boss 18

The popular TV show Bigg Boss is constantly making headlines. The 18th season started on October 6 and since then, some drama keeps happening here every day inside the BB house. Many times in the Weekend Ka War episode of the show, some celebrity keeps coming for the promotion of his film. This time in this episode, Ektaa Kapoor will be Salman Khan's guest. Now that Ektaa Kapoor is coming, it is obvious that there will be plenty of drama is bound to happen. Yes, Ekta Kapoor will be seen on this show in Friday's episode.

Ektaa Kapoor scolded Vivian Dsena

As soon as she entered the house, Ektaa created a ruckus and was seen scolding the contestants. A promo of this is going viral on social media in which the TV queen is seen scolding Bigg Boss's beloved Vivian Dsena. Let us tell you that Ekta Kapoor had launched Vivian on TV with Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani on Star One. "Vivian, I have the right to ask you some questions myself after launching you. If you worked for 10 years, so what? Will everyone in the house make you sit on a chair?," said Ektaa in the promo.

While Vivian defends himself by saying that he has no ego, Ekta questions, "Then who are you showing this arrogance of work to?" Ekta further says that Vivian runs away from the issues of the house. So if he had to do this then why did he come to Bigg Boss after 8 years?

Salman Khan will not be seen this weekend

Salman Khan's fans are going to miss him a bit this weekend because Ektaa Kapoor and Rohit Shetty will replace him in the weekend episode. This is because Salman Khan is busy shooting for the film 'Sikandar' in Hyderabad. Ektaa Kapoor will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report' on the show.

