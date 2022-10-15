Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet join Salman Khan; Shalin faces criticism

In Shaniwar's episode, Salman Khan blasts contestant Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting the medical professional, who was sent inside the house for the actor's checkup. Salman repeats Shalin's words, saying "Kya padhai ki hai tumne? You cannot treat me, you are not qualified for my treatment. You have an MBBS degree, but you are not qualified to handle me.”

Salman shows the video where Shalin is called into the medical room where he disrespected the doctor.