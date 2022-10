Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet join Salman Khan; Shalin faces criticism

Nimrit, Soundarya and other housemates console Sumbul. The Chhoti Sardarni actress advises the Imlie actress to only 'trust her parents as they have known her since childhood.' Nimrit further adds 'Sumbul, is too young to understand the world, so she should not trust everyone in the house.'

Salman also tells Sumbul that she mistook her father’s advice by forgiving Shalin and Tina. In response, Sumbul says she’s confused and don't know what is right and what is wrong. Following this, the host tells her that she can always ask her fellow contestants for help as they are experienced and will always be there for her.