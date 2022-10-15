Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet join Salman Khan; Shalin faces criticism

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: To add a dose of glamour and entertainment, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh join Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan on stage. The duo is here for the promotion of their upcoming film 'Thank God'. On the other hand, Sidharth and Rakul play the 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed' game. The game shows how deceptive appearances can be in the coveted house that witnesses rapid changes in equations. However, the revelations are not just limited to the contestants; even the star guests and Salman reveal some interesting parts of their lives on the show. Shalin Bhanot gets the black chair and Salman grills him for the source of his inexplicable arrogance on the show. Also, Bhanot is schooled for disrespecting the doctor who came for his check-up, earlier.