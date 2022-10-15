Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet join Salman Khan; Shalin faces criticism

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet join Salman Khan; Shalin faces criticism

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Thank God stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are here to have fun with housemates, especially Abdu Rozik. However, things take an ugly turn when they play 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed' game. Stay tuned to know what happened next.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2022 23:10 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: To add a dose of glamour and entertainment, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh join Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan on stage. The duo is here for the promotion of their upcoming film 'Thank God'. On the other hand, Sidharth and Rakul play the 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed' game. The game shows how deceptive appearances can be in the coveted house that witnesses rapid changes in equations. However, the revelations are not just limited to the contestants; even the star guests and Salman reveal some interesting parts of their lives on the show. Shalin Bhanot gets the black chair and Salman grills him for the source of his inexplicable arrogance on the show. Also, Bhanot is schooled for disrespecting the doctor who came for his check-up, earlier.

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar UPDATES:

  • Oct 15, 2022 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sreejita is nominated

    And the first person to be evicted is, SREEJITA! With huge disappointment, the actress bids goodbye to everyone. 

     

  • Oct 15, 2022 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Chhello Show's Bhavin graces BB16

    The Oscar-nominated film 'Chhello Show' child actor Bhavin is here! He tasks Salman Khan to be blindfolded and tells him to taste Gujrati dishes.

  • Oct 15, 2022 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Host lashes out at Shalin for disrespecting doctor

    In Shaniwar's episode, Salman Khan blasts contestant Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting the medical professional, who was sent inside the house for the actor's checkup. Salman repeats Shalin's words, saying "Kya padhai ki hai tumne? You cannot treat me, you are not qualified for my treatment. You have an MBBS degree, but you are not qualified to handle me.”

    Salman shows the video where Shalin is called into the medical room where he disrespected the doctor.

     

  • Oct 15, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman schools Shalin

    Salman Khan slams contestant Shalin Bhanot for misbehaving in the house and not sticking to his words. Khan tells Shalin that his behaviour in the week gone by was 'shameful' and his attitude towards the show is not GOOD. As Shalin tries to defend himself, Salman shut him down and says: "Jacket nikal diya hai, shirt nikalne pe majboor mat karo."

  • Oct 15, 2022 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    MC Stan performs 'chain' task

    MC Stan is given a task to hand over the nakli, asli, fuski and vat chains to a suitable housemate. He gives the chain to nakli to Shalin, asli to Sajid, fuski Sumbul and vat to Shiv. In return, he gets a voice message from his mother.

     

  • Oct 15, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sidharth asks Abdu to bring food items

     The Shershaah actor asks Abud Rozik to bring two food items from each room. Sidharth tells him that if he completes that task, he will give him a burger (Burgir). Elated over this, Abdu screams, 'Burgir'. As Abdu completes the task with the help of Sajid Khan, he gets a burger. 

  • Oct 15, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants dance!

    Abdu Rozik and Nimrti dance to Sidharth Malhotra's song 'Ishq Wala Love.' Next, Tina and Shalin perform on 'Mai Ladhka Hun.' On the other hand, much-in-love couple Ankit and Priyanka grove to Sidharth and Rakul's film 'Thank God's 'Manike Maake.'

     

  • Oct 15, 2022 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman teases Sidharth Malhotra

    Salman teases Sidharth Malhotra as he congratulates him on his soon-to-be wedding with Kiara Advani. He says 'shadi mubarak.' 

  • Oct 15, 2022 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are here!

    Thank God actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh make a stylish entry. The duo is here to promote the film.

  • Oct 15, 2022 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Priyanka VS Nimrit

    The rivalry between housemates Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is underlined to the hilt in a task assigned by host Salman. A weighing scale is placed before the duo and the rest of the contestants to vote by dropping weight in the favour of their preferred contestant while also specifying their reason. The housemates come and put a ‘thumbs up’ block on the respective side of the weigh scale.

    Priyanka wins the task.

     

  • Oct 15, 2022 9:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates and Salman Khan console Sumbul

    Nimrit, Soundarya and other housemates console Sumbul. The Chhoti Sardarni actress advises the Imlie actress to only 'trust her parents as they have known her since childhood.' Nimrit further adds 'Sumbul, is too young to understand the world, so she should not trust everyone in the house.'   

    Salman also tells Sumbul that she mistook her father’s advice by forgiving Shalin and Tina. In response, Sumbul says she’s confused and don't know what is right and what is wrong. Following this, the host tells her that she can always ask her fellow contestants for help as they are experienced and will always be there for her. 

  • Oct 15, 2022 9:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Tina, Shalin VS Sumbul

    Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul are emotional after yesterday's episode. Shalin clarifies himself with Sumbul. He says that he cannot afford to create such a bad image in the media as he also has a six-year-old son. Agreeing to this, Sumbul says 'she cannot see him (in tears)' and she loves Shalin and Tina and can't afford to loose the friendship. 

    As tina joins Sumbul and Shalin. The Imlie actress says that they both are her closest friends and they should stay away from her if she’s causing a problem. 

     

  • Oct 15, 2022 9:32 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan is here!

    The superstar and dashing host Salman Khan is here. The actor looks dapper as he introduces us to 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed' game.   

