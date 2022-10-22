Saturday, October 22, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Priyanka needs 'mann ki safaai'; Karan Johar schools Gori Nagori

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Contestants name Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for 'mann ki safaai'. On the other hand, Karan Johar reprimands Gori Nagori for being disrespectful to Bigg Boss and Archana Gautam. Stay tuned to know what happens next.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2022 22:25 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: As Salman Khan is down with dengue, filmmaker Karan Johar has come to the rescue and hosts 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'. With the festivities round the corner, the Bigg Boss house will turn into 'KJo City'. As seen in the previous episode, the 'punished captain' Archana Gautam had a tough time in the house with the whole house trying to sabotage her captaincy. Gori Nagori, who got into a huge fight with Archana, is questioned by Karan Johar on her unacceptable behaviour. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 contestants, take Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's name when the filmmaker asks them to name a person who needs to clean her mind. 

 

  • Oct 22, 2022 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karan Johar schools contestants, especially Gori

    Karan Johar asks contestants about their opinion on the whole Archana Gautam matter. The new captain said that people did not do the work due to their herd mentality. Archana says people are upset as she stole captaincy of their friend. Gori Nagori, who got into a huge fight with Archana, is questioned by Karan Johar on her unacceptable behaviour. The host reprimands Gori for being disrespectful to Bigg Boss and asks the whole house if Gori's provocation was done with the intent to hurt. He asked: “Yeh provocation jo Gori ne kiya.. Is it intend to hurt or not?”

    Everyone agrees with Karan.

     

     

     

     

  • Oct 22, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karan Johar enters!

    Karan Johar makes a dashing entry and says 'I want to teach these people a lesson'. Updating about Salman Khan's health, he says 'the actor is unwell.' For the unversed,  Salman Khan is down with dengue. 

     

  • Oct 22, 2022 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Archana Gautam VS Gori Nagori

    Gori Nagori steals fruit from Archana's room. The duo gets in the war of words. Archana tells Gori to not enter her room. Priyanka tells Archana not to provoke her. Priyanka says 'let Gori raise her hand, and we will see.' As Manya and Sajid control Gori, she starts crying. She says 'I do not want to stay here any more'. MC Stan, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan and others support MC Stan.

     

     

  • Oct 22, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nimrit and Tina VS Sumbul

    Nimrit and Tina discuss that Shalin has advised Sumbul to get herself noticed in the house. The duo feels that they should top MC Stan from giving footage to Sumbul. 

     

  • Oct 22, 2022 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Non-cooperation movement

    The housemates start non-cooperation movement against Archana Gautam. Gori Nagori and Archana Gautam lock horns after the former says the latter looks like shit in a yellow dress. Manya Singh refuses to make dinner and Archana says 'I will not give you lunch'. Next, Archana says food will not be cooked for those who do not do duty. 

     

  • Oct 22, 2022 9:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Drama Unfolds

    Abdu Rozik steals chocolates as Shiv Thakare watches him. Next, Bigg Boss gives a warm welcome to Karan Johar. Archana Gautam, the new captain, tries to wake up Manya, Nimrit and others after repeated 'sleeping alarm' from Bigg Boss. As Archana tells Nimrit to wake up, she yells back saying 'she is having back pain, and cannot do the dustbin duty.' Archana, then asks Nimrit to find someone to do her dustbin job.

