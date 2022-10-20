Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE: Love brews between Abdu Rozik & Nimrit; Priyanka fights with Shiv

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE: Salman Khan's show is getting more interesting as the contestants have a lot to offer than just fights. Chemistry brews between the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and today's episode captures how smitten Abdu behaves when he shares company with Nimrit. On the other hand, feud between Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and the current captain of the house Shiv Thakare worsens. In her conversation with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka shares that she has understood Shiv's entire game and that he is a mastermind who is playing smart in the house. Priyanka adds that she will beat him at his game soon.

