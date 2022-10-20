Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE: Love brews between Abdu Rozik & Nimrit; Priyanka fights with Shiv
Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE: Love brews between Abdu Rozik & Nimrit; Priyanka fights with Shiv

Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE: In today's episode, love brews between Abdu Rozik and Nimrit. On the other hand, Priyanka and Shiv lock horns. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2022 23:04 IST
Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE: Salman Khan's show is getting more interesting as the contestants have a lot to offer than just fights. Chemistry brews between the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and today's episode captures how smitten Abdu behaves when he shares company with Nimrit. On the other hand, feud between Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and the current captain of the house Shiv Thakare worsens. In her conversation with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka shares that she has understood Shiv's entire game and that he is a mastermind who is playing smart in the house. Priyanka adds that she will beat him at his game soon.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 October 20 LIVE

  • Oct 20, 2022 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Gori Nagori gossips about Priyanka and Ankit

    Gori Nagori gossips about Priyanka and Ankit, alleging that they are deceiving people by claiming to be only friends.

  • Oct 20, 2022 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv assigns toilet duty to Archana

    Shiv overhears Archana complaining about him. Shiv assigns her toilet duty.

  • Oct 20, 2022 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Bigg Boss calls Sajid and Abdu in the confession room

    Sajid claims in the confession room that all the girls are using Abdu for footage, but the singer loves Nimrit. Abdu discusses the romantic relationships that exist inside the home.

  • Oct 20, 2022 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Manya says that Sumbul has feelings for Shalin   

    Manya says that Sumbul is jealous of Tina and has feelings for Shalin. She claims that, while Soundarya has feelings for both Shalin and Gautam, her feelings have shifted since Gautam was appointed captain due to his increased power. She claims to have forewarned Gautam about Soundarya's actions.

  • Oct 20, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Bigg Boss calls housemates 'boring'

    Bigg Boss declares housemates inactive because they slept all day and claims they have bored him a lot.

  • Oct 20, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana says 'abdu ki party badalni padegi'

    MC Stan and Shiv teach Abdu slang, which he employs against Ankit. When Archana sees this, she warns, "Mc Stan and Shiv will eat this kid, and we'll have to change his team."

  • Oct 20, 2022 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    MC stan calls shalin 'paltu'

    Speaking with Shiv, MC Stan claims Shalin to be a flipper. Sajid Khan agrees and claims that he changes his mind too quickly.

  • Oct 20, 2022 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Bigg Boss calls Shalin-Tina in the confession room

    Bigg Boss informs Shalin and Tina that he has dissolved their quarrel and inquires about their evolving relationship.

