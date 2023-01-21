Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia set for Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's film LSD 2? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EKTARKAPOOR Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Ekta Kapoor's Instagram upload

It created quite a buzz in social media after the television queen Ekta Kapoor announced that she is looking for a new face for her upcoming project. Bigg Boss has been EKta's all-time favorite in terms of casting someone. Earlier when she announced that she will be coming to the Bigg Boss and is keen to sign someone from the contestants, it made netizens demand to cast Priyanka Chahar. But according to the Twitter handle BiggBoss_Tak, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the one who has been signed for the project.

As per the tweet of Bigg Boss Tak, "CONFIRMED!!! Ekta Kapoor announced #NimritKaurAhluwalia as the heroine for one of the segments in the sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhoka. Her character in the film will be a contestant on a Bigg Boss-style reality show. Many many Congratulations!"

The Choti Sardarni' fame Nimrit Kaur has bagged a role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming project, ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha 2.’ Netizens are in full excitement after the news went viral. Though this news is just a buzz as of now, no official announcements have been released yet. But all Nimrit fans have already started celebrating the news and have flooded social media with their joyful tweets. One of the users tweeted, "YES! I can't wait to see her Reaction...Her HAPPY face! SO PROUD!". Another one wrote, "Congratulations Nimrit , wish you love and success in your life #BiggBoss16. "If this is true I am extremely happy for #NimritKaurAhluwalia my girl so wanted to go in movie Her first bollywood debut #Nimritians #BiggBoss16", added another one.

Rumors are also doing rounds in the media about Ekta Kapoor choosing the main lead of ‘Naagin 7’ from the Bigg Boss 16 house. The name is still under wraps, and the producer has advised her fans to keep patience till the next official revelation. Earlier, Ekta picked Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash, to play the lead in Naagin Season 6. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

