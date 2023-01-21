Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan EXPOSES Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot's scandalous secrets; actress pleads

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Salman Khan EXPOSES Tina Datta

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's ugly spat in the Bigg Boss 16 house doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Once friends or lovers, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are now majorly seen locking horns. After making derogatory remarks against each other, Tina recently made some scandalous claims about Shalin. She revealed that Shalin was desperate to meet her and form a 'team' before they entered the house, adding that the actor has demanded something 'cheap' from her. Now, in the latest promo of Salman Khan's Weekend ka Vaar episode, the host and actor confronts Tina for talking ill about Shalin with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Using the exact words, Salman in Hindi said, "Shalin had demanded cheap stuff from me before entering the house. You kept all this in your heart for 15 weeks till things were good with Shalin, now you are revealing all this because things are not right with him?"

Tina denies it, saying "aisa nahi tha sir," Salman says, "Aur koi limit rakhi, koi limit rakhi aapne?" This hurts Tina, and she cries inconsolably. Priyanka tries to pacify Tina, but the latter says, "I am tired, I want to go home sir. Har cheez ka mere upar blame aa raha hai (I've been blamed for everything)." She is done giving justifications and clarifications to everyone from the past three weeks. She cannot take all this anymore. She pleads before Salman about taking a voluntary exit.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta reveals shocking details about Shalin Bhanot, says 'he was desperate...'

Tina reveals Shalin's secret

Earlier, Tina made some shocking revelations from the outside world to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The duo, who has not been on talking terms with Shalin Bhanot, shared a serious secret about him, which happened to be from the time, he got to know about Tina competing for BB16.

Tina tells Priyanka, "Do you know the funny part, why he (Shalin) tries to silence me? When he got to know that I am a part of the show and got to know we have a common friends. Shalin called one of my mutual friends before coming here and asked him to set a meeting with me. Shalin said he wants to be a team. He can never back out, there are proofs. He also met Gautam outside. How do you think they became so thick and were calling each other brothers from day 1."

"I refused to meet him because I wanted to be here with a clean slate. He was desperate to meet me. I didn’t know anyone apart from Sreejita. He was planning from outside, so how am I the one using him, moron?” she added. Tina also shared that Shalin has asked 'something very cheap' from her. “Priyanka you will be disgusted to know. He asked for something very cheap. It is materialistic but I can only say it outside. I didn’t want to highlight it and told him that I don’t appreciate such talks.”

Latest Entertainment News