Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 January 17 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 January 17 LIVE Updates: During the ration task in Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare get into a verbal spat and the former accuses the latter of exchanging personal ration in the 'mandali'. The ration task creates a further rift within the housemates. Follow minute-by-minute updates of your favourite reality show here.

Latest Entertainment News