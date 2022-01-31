Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash shares first pic after coming out of BB house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASSWI PRAKASH Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash emerged to be a nation and fan favourite this Bigg Boss season 15, resulting in the young actress bringing home the trophy. Tejasswi beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner of the reality show. The "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur" star took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize. The winner was announced by the show's host, superstar Salman Khan.

Post her win, Tejasswi who's been locked inside BB house for 16 weeks shared the first picture on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself with her parents holding the BB trophy and thanked her fans for all the support. "Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!! (sic)" she wrote.

Prakash entered the show as a title favourite, courtesy her popularity as a TV star. From being a true entertainer to a strong task player and defining woman power in the right way, Tejasswi stood out in the house as one of the best contenders for the trophy. Backing her game up with a massive fanbase outside the house, Tejasswi was also one of the most talked about contestants on social media, with mega trends on her name happening every single day.

From entertaining to loving to giving it her all in tasks, Tejasswi has been an all in package in the house. Winning the trophy is the cherry on the cake for this new Naagin, who has two major wins to rightfully boast about!

Sehajpal was the first runner up, while Prakash's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundra finished third. Actor Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 Lakh, finishing on the fifth spot.