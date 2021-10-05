Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal get into ugly fight, latter breaks glass door

Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 15 has just begun but it seems that the contestants have already started showing their real sides. A dramatic fiasco took place between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali after the former destroyed the map and ruined the chances of the contestants staying in the jungle area to enter the main Bigg Boss house. This lead to a major fight between the two. The got into a violent physical fight and ended up breaking glass door.

According to the promos shared by colors, Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the 'Junglewasis' or contestants were given a map which is essential for the survival of the housemates in the jungle area for the next few days. Pratik Sehajpal decides to steal the map and hides it which leads to a major fight between Jay Bhanushali and him.

At one point in the video, we see angry Jay saying, "Collar pakda, game over wahaan pe. Uske baad koi rules nahi hai mere liye (He held my collar, the game is over. There are no rules for me after that)." The duo came close to blows. Karan, Ieshaan, Nishant Bhat everyone tries to control Pratik but he doesn't stop. The former OTT contestant bangs the glass door of the house, which breaks.

Warning Pratik over his language, Jay could be heard saying, "Mereko yehi language mein bahar milna, main tereko bataunga (Try using this same language with me outside Bigg Boss, I will set you straight)."

Karan Kundrra shouts at Pratik for getting physical during the task while they all were calmly doing their work.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 returned to the small screens with a glamorous yet terrific grand premier on Saturday. This year, the theme of the controversial show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' The reality show has contestants namely-- Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan and Jay. Apart from them, Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have also entered as participants.