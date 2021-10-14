Bigg Boss 15 Oct 14 HIGHLIGHTS: Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian lock horns

The upcoming episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will see a rift between Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian, as the former ended up feeling betrayed by Vishal. Karan is upset after knowing that Vishal had revealed about his game plan to Shamita Shetty, who is the 'sanchalak' (monitor) of the task. Vishal went and convinced Shamita to help him win the task. According to the task, the actress will allow one of the Junglewasis to enter the main premises of the Bigg Boss house. Nishant Bhat, on the other hand, tells Pratik Sehajpal that he can never trust Vishal as he finds him 'cunning'.