Friday, October 15, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Oct 14 HIGHLIGHTS: Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian lock horns

Bigg Boss 15 Oct 14 HIGHLIGHTS: Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian lock horns

Not all is well between the Junglewasis and Gharwalas. In today's episode, Karan Kundrra will be seen locking horns with Vishal Kotian after the latter went ahead and tried to convince Shamita Shetty to help him win the task.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2021 23:59 IST
Bigg Boss 15
Image Source : COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 15

The upcoming episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will see a rift between Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian, as the former ended up feeling betrayed by Vishal. Karan is upset after knowing that Vishal had revealed about his game plan to Shamita Shetty, who is the 'sanchalak' (monitor) of the task. Vishal went and convinced Shamita to help him win the task. According to the task, the actress will allow one of the Junglewasis to enter the main premises of the Bigg Boss house. Nishant Bhat, on the other hand, tells Pratik Sehajpal that he can never trust Vishal as he finds him 'cunning'. 

 

Bigg Boss 15 Oct 14 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 14, 2021 11:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The task begins and Shamita again gives more sugarcanes to team Tiger. On the other hand, Karan's team struggles with the broken machine. As the first round ends, Shamita declares team deer as the winner and they remove Umar Riaz from team Plant. 

  • Oct 14, 2021 11:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vishwasuntree speaks to Vishal

    Vishwasuntree speaks to Vishal and asks him what he thinks who will be the master of the jungle today. Vishal tells her for now he is the target in the house. He explains about Karan and his equation to Vishwasuntree, who is blaming him for 'Disloyalty'. 

  • Oct 14, 2021 11:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Shamita plans with team Tiger and Deer to make the game fair so that she can look fair. As the buzzer rings, Umar quickly goes inside to get the pieces of the pathway. 

  • Oct 14, 2021 11:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Task is on!

    Umar takes a new machine for the task but Shamita Shetty tells him that we cannot take new machines. Karan then tells Umar that they will play with yesterday's machine only. 

  • Oct 14, 2021 11:29 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Furious Karan Kundrra tells Umar and Vidhi that they need to spoil Vishal's game. 

  • Oct 14, 2021 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karan Kundrra tells Shamita that Vishal has already declared that he and Tejasswi are going in the main house. Karan, who feels betrayed by Vishal tells Shamita that she is trusting the wrong person but actress says she trusts him. Karan also tells Ieshaan Sehgal that Vishal is playing his game.

    On the other hand, Shamita says she wants to make Vishal's team win. The actress also promises to be fair if Karan's team play well. 

  • Oct 14, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Oct 14, 2021 11:02 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vishal, Jay speak to Shamita that she needs to keep supporting them. Vishal tries to convince shanchalak Shamita Shetty to help him win the task. For the unversed, it is Shamita, who will allow one of the Junglewasis to enter the main premises of the BB house. 

  • Oct 14, 2021 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants feel Shamita is biased

    Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Miesha and Vidhi Pandya feel that Shamita Shetty is biased. Later, Pratik and Nishnat tell the catress that team 'Plant' had won the round. 

    Pratik argues with Shamita as she gives biased decisions. 

  • Oct 14, 2021 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Umar steals Afsana's bucket

    Umar steals Afsana's bucket of sugarcane juice. As contestants fight, Karan Kundrra gets physical.

    However, as Nishant and Pratik try to stop the fight, the buzzer is heard and Bigg Boss asks the contestants to stop. Afsana sneakingly gets the juice from team Tiger. But sanchalak Shamita Shetty declares that no one won the round.

     

  • Oct 14, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Oct 14, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss 15 begun with full entertainment and drama. According to today's task, one of junglewasis will be allowed by Shamita Shetty to enter the main premises of the Bigg Boss house. 

     

     

     

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News