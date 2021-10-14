Bigg Boss 15 Oct 14 HIGHLIGHTS: Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian lock horns

Karan Kundrra tells Shamita that Vishal has already declared that he and Tejasswi are going in the main house. Karan, who feels betrayed by Vishal tells Shamita that she is trusting the wrong person but actress says she trusts him. Karan also tells Ieshaan Sehgal that Vishal is playing his game.

On the other hand, Shamita says she wants to make Vishal's team win. The actress also promises to be fair if Karan's team play well.