'Death isn't a joke': Netizens slam Bigg Boss 15 makers for using coffin in elimination task

'Bigg Boss 15' is full of drama and controversies. The makers of the reality show are leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of the audience and secure top positions on the TRP charts. Recently, in a new promo we witnessed Bigg Boss announcing that the contestants who will be eliminated next will be taken out of the house in a coffin. However, this did not go down too well with the audience and netizens started slamming the show for it.

Sharing the new promo, makers wrote, "Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elimination ka kala baadal. Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? (Today, someone from the Bigg Boss 15 house will get eliminated. Will the housemates save themselves before their friends?)"

Take a look:

In the promo, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat will be seeing discussing on whom to save and whom to eliminate. Karan said, “eliminate the strongest.” while Shamita can be heard saying, “I can't let Neha Bhasin go.” She also says that she cannot let Rajiv adatia go because he is her brother. Rajiv Adatia can be seen crying. At the end, contestants can be seen pushing a coffin towards the exit door.

Sharing their disappointment on the use of the coffin, one of the users wrote, "Coffin?!! Seriously?!! Do you even know what is carried in the coffin ???. Corpse!!! I'm totally against using Coffin for the entertainment shake!!" Another said, "what is need of using coffin here this is not a good sign dead people are carried away in coffins please this is offensive."

One of the user also requested the makers to remove the coffin part from the episode, as it could be a sensitive topic for many. He wrote, “Please don’t telecast the coffin part it may be a sensitive issue for many people. Keep these tough covid times in mind.” "In tough times like these ... where there is death and disease everywhere in world from a couple of years . Having a theme like this is triggerring and pathetic . Is all creativity dead too after orginality," said another.

