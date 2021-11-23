Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan lashes out at Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's fans, 'Live and let live'

Bigg Boss 15 is riding high on romance. After Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, the house is witnessing a new love story blossoming in the house. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra who are currently inside the house have been grabbing eyeballs because of their chemistry in the house. Several celebrities who are ardent followers of the show have also been seen commenting on the TejRan's game play. Recently, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan shared her views on the ongoing situations in the house. She called Karan Kundrra a bully after his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. This has invited a lot of hate against the actress from Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fans.

One of the users on Twitter who is fan of Karan Kundrra asked all to dislike Gauahar Khan. Without mincing her words, Gauahar reacted to it and gave a befitting reply. She tweeted, "Hahahahha kyunki aur kuch kaam toh hai nahi aap ke paas , karo visit , views badh jaayenge ! Hahahahah ! Negativity kabhi nahi jeet ti ! Aap log frustrate ho chuke ho , if u can have a fave why can’t others ???? Are u guys crazy ???? Live n let live !"

Gauahar was supported by her fans and followers on Twitter. The actress often shares her views on the shows contestants. On Tuesday (November 23), she also shared her views on the incident that happened in the house a few days ago when the house was divided into VIP and non-VIP's. Neha Bhasin had made a comment that Rajiv Adatia should spit in the food of VIP's. Gauahar tweeted, "Did Neha say khaane mein thook dena .. hmmm not cool at all . Very unlike her good sensibilities. She apologised I’ve heard ! But really want her to be careful . #bb15 ."

Currently, there are 11 contestants in the house including Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal. Shamita Shetty who left the reality show on medical grounds, has also re-entered the house.

