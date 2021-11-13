Saturday, November 13, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan loses his cool; lambasts Jay, Partik, Umar on Weekend Ka Vaar
India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2021 21:58 IST
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar
Image Source : COLORS

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: This week was full of action and so was Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. The Bigg Boss house saw an immediate eviction after Afsana Khan turned violent. Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz got into an intense fight, the brother-sister of the BB house Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian had issues and of course, there was some romance and flirting happening between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In addition, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia gave some laughter doses. 

In today's episode, Salman Khan will be addressing all this in Weekend Ka Vaar and will welcome some popular faces of showbiz like Rani Mukerji and Kartik Aaryan. He will also be seen losing his calm and lambasting contestants for their rowdy behaviour. Stay tuned to this space to follow details of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan! 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Rajiv told Tejasswi that he's uncomfortable

    Tejasswi tells Salman Khan that Rajiv opened up to her and said he's uncomfortable with jokes that Pratik made on him. Tejasswi tells him that she will stand for him if he decides to speak against this. 

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan loses his cool

    Salmaan is upset with Pratik, who had crossed all limits while insulting Rajiv. “Pratik, yeh koi comedy hai kya kisika mazaak udaana? Kya matlab tha jo tum Rajiv ko bol rahe they?” Salman rebukes. Pratik pleads, saying it wasn't his intention. Salman reprimands Pratik that he wouldnt have tolerated it if it was him, “Main tumhaara haal kya karta, tum soch lo. Tum bheek maangte ki mujhe iss ghar se nikalo!” 

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:48 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman takes up Pratik's case

    Salman asks Pratik if his fight with Umar was genuine? He asks if he was angry with Umar because of the duty division or because of his personal equation with Umar.

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:44 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman wants Jay to be better in game

    Salman tries to explain Jay how he needs to build relationships in order to survive in the game. He needs to open up to people and be more vocal. Jay says he's part of no team and is feeling a little aloof. The actor wants Jay to be better in the game and change his game plan. 

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman praises Simba

    Salman Khan praises Simba saying even though he doesn't get involved with people he is more likeable than Jay Bhanushali. The actor says Simba's fan following has grown ever since he entered the house and he has become an integral part of the house. But Jay is neither friends with anybody nor is included in any group.

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:26 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman schools Umar over his aggression

    Umar Riaz has been very aggressive during the week. He has had constant fights with Pratik. Schooling him for the same, Umar asks to control him and be calm. While Salman says he has controlled his aggression, he needs to be more calm.

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:24 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman thinks it is Jay who is the 'Khaali Ghada'

    While the contestants decide on Umar's name, Salman takes on the person who has been the actual empty vessel, Jay Bhanushali. "Sirf aawaz hai. Koi mudda nahi hai! Humein dikh raha hai hai ki Jay woh khaali ghada hai jo bina matlab ke bajte rehta hai,” Salman points out on stage. Jay tries defending himself, “Main kuch keh sakta hoon?” But Salman retorts, “Nahi mat kahiye aap. Jahan pe kehna chahiye wahan pe toh keh nahi rahe ho aap!” Jay hangs his head in disappointment. 

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:17 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Shamita, Pratik, Neha and Simba take Umar's name saying he's one who doesn't have an opinion and follows Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi and Vishal, on the other hand, named Pratik. Nishant and Rajiv takeVishal's name. Whereas Karan thinks Jay is the one without opinions.

    Jay Bhanushali has two names to say. One is Vishal, the other is Pratik.

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Khaali Ghadas task

    In this fight for glory, each contestant is putting their best foot forward to make it to the upcoming challenges in the house. While a few made sure to mark their presence by strategising relations, others resorted to being nothing but 'Khaali Ghadas' or empty vessels who just make noise but hold no story of their own! Host Salman Khan has brought in a new task for the housemates this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' where they have to nominate the 'Khaali Ghada' (empty vessel) of this house with 'aapsi sehmati' or 'Bahutmat'

  • Nov 13, 2021 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan talks about nominated contestants

    Salman Khan introduces nominated contestants saying one of them will be evicted today. this week, the nominated celebrities are: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal.

  • Nov 13, 2021 8:51 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan lambasts Pratik Sehajpal

    Salmaan Khan takes 'pai-pai ka hisaab' from Pratik, who had crossed all limits while insulting Rajiv. “Pratik, yeh koi comedy hai kya kisika mazaak udaana? Kya matlab tha jo tum Rajiv ko bol rahe they?” Salman rebukes. Pratik pleads, saying it wasn't his intention. Salman reprimands Pratik that he wouldnt have tolerated it if it was him, “Main tumhaara haal kya karta, tum soch lo. Tum bheek maangte ki mujhe iss ghar se nikalo!” 

Bigg Boss 15

