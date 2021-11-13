Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan loses his cool; lambasts Jay, Partik, Umar on Weekend Ka Vaar

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: This week was full of action and so was Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. The Bigg Boss house saw an immediate eviction after Afsana Khan turned violent. Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz got into an intense fight, the brother-sister of the BB house Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian had issues and of course, there was some romance and flirting happening between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In addition, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia gave some laughter doses.

In today's episode, Salman Khan will be addressing all this in Weekend Ka Vaar and will welcome some popular faces of showbiz like Rani Mukerji and Kartik Aaryan. He will also be seen losing his calm and lambasting contestants for their rowdy behaviour. Stay tuned to this space to follow details of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan!