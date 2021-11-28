Sunday, November 28, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: On Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, Ritesh targets Karan-Tejasswi

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan makes sure to bring cheer and excitement every weekend. While last week he shocked everyone with four evictions, he raised the bar again by introducing four wild card contestants -- Rahsami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakshi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. The four new entrants have changed the dynamics of the house.

New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2021 22:10 IST
Image Source : COLORS

While Devoleena is targeting Shamita and is calling out her mistakes, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have their focus on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Ritesh and Karan have already gotten into a heated argument after the former said, he finds his relationship with Tejasswi fake. Karan retorts by commenting on Rakhi-Ritesh's relationship and things only escalate from there. Also, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty appeared as special guests. Stay tuned to this space for Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan LIVE Updates:

 

  • Nov 28, 2021 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Neha Dhupia enters the house

  • Nov 28, 2021 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman feels Devoleena is targeting Shamita

    During a fun task, contestants had to dedicate slogans to one another. As Devoleena calls Shamita an 'insect' they again get into an argument. Watching them fight again, Salman says Devoleena is targeting Shamita since the day she has arrived and she must play her game and not keep piting fingers at her. 

  • Nov 28, 2021 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Fun slogans of VIPs

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Suniel Shetty plays a fun game with Rajiv

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:48 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan welcomes Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Karan tells Tejasswi that he has a bad history

    Tejasswi seems to be affected by Rakhi and Ritesh's comments. Watching her low, Karan sits beside her and explains that he understand if she has trust issues with him because has had a bad history. Tejasswi says she trusts him but is not comfortable with what is happening because this is new for her. comforting her Karan says "I respect you, your family, your career and mine as well. I won't do something that would harm you." 

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:40 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Rakhi says she doesn't believe Tejasswi

    Rakhi asks Tejasswi that she doesn't understand when the actress says 'she likes Karan but is not in love with her.' Explaining and justifying her relationship with Karan, Tejasswi says she loves Karan but she doesn't need to prove it to anybody.  

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:26 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Tejasswi feels Ritesh's allegations are offensive

    Tejasswi defends her and Karan's relationship. She says she finds Ritesh's allegations offensive and she genuinely feels for Karan. 'It's not my character to be close to a boy for the sake of a show," the actress said. Karan also bashes Ritesh saying his opinion is wrong and he hasn't been observant enough. 

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Ritesh calls Karan, Tejasswi and Umar for being 'fake'. He thinks TejRan are fake and for him, Karan and Tejasswi have paired up only for the game. for Umar, Ritesh is of the opinion that he pretends to be good to people, but he's not.

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:21 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Rakhi names Nishant, Tejasswi and Umar for being boring. Rakhi says they are not entertaining. While she thinks Tejasswi is always seen in bed or running for makeup, she says Nishant has pulled himself down. Nishant says Karan  should be in his place. 

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:17 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Next is Rashami. She chooses Shamita, Tejasswi and Umar for the qualities 'I, Me and myself." She says Tejasswi should move beyond looks. Whereas for her Umar and Shamita she feels they don't listen to other people and leave conversations when things don't go as they plan. 

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan asks wild cards to rank the contestants. Devoleena is the first one, she has to rank them based on people who don't use their brains. She names, Rajiv, Shamita and Umar.

  • Nov 28, 2021 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

Bigg Boss 15

