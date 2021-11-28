Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: On Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, Ritesh targets Karan-Tejasswi

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan makes sure to bring cheer and excitement every weekend. While last week he shocked everyone with four evictions, he raised the bar again by introducing four wild card contestants -- Rahsami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakshi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. The four new entrants have changed the dynamics of the house.

While Devoleena is targeting Shamita and is calling out her mistakes, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have their focus on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Ritesh and Karan have already gotten into a heated argument after the former said, he finds his relationship with Tejasswi fake. Karan retorts by commenting on Rakhi-Ritesh's relationship and things only escalate from there. Also, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty appeared as special guests. Stay tuned to this space for Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan LIVE Updates: