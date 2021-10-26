Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Rajiv Adatia, Ieshaan lock horns; Tejasswi and Karan get close
'Bigg Boss 15' wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia has created a stir in the house and has added to the drama. He is making headlines on the way he is targeting Ieshaan for his bond with Meisha. Meanwhile, today's episode will also witness the chase for the next Captain of the house. There will be a task given to contestants in which they will be divided into two teams.

New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2021 22:07 IST
'Bigg Boss 15' wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia has created a stir in the house and has added to the drama. He is making headlines on the way he is targeting Ieshaan for his bond with Meisha. Since he entered the show there was news going around on his relationship with Ieshaan and now it turns out that they both knew each other long before the show. Today's episode will also witness the chase for the next Captain of the house. There will be a task given to contestants in which they will be divided into two teams.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 October 26 LIVE

  • Oct 26, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    During the task, Miesha, Tejasswi, Pratik and others torture the other team members by putting the powder and throwing cold water on them. They also wax Umar's chest. 

  • Oct 26, 2021 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Captains task begins in the house

    The task for the next Captain of the house has begun and the housemates are divided into two teams. Afsana Khan, Jai Bhanushali, Ieshaan, Umar and Vishal Kotian are in the same team. The other team has Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat. Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra are the sanchalaks for the task. 

  • Oct 26, 2021 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rajiv complains to Karan about Ieshaan's behavior in the show

    Rajiv complains to Karan Kundrra that Ieshaan calls him his friend on one hand and does not talk to him. He also says that he has enough friends. Later an argument happens between Ieshaan and Rajiv. Ieshaan gets angry and says "You're making me look like a fool." 

    Since Rajiv has entered the show there was news going around on his relationship with Ieshaan and now it turns out that they both knew each other long before the show. So they know many of each other's secrets that others are not aware of and to ensure that Ieshaan doesn't say anything about Rajiv, he is making all efforts to create differences between the Ieshaan and Meisha.

  • Oct 26, 2021 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rajiv Adatia confronts Ieshaan Sehgaal

    Rajiv tells Ieshaan that he only spends time with Miesha and did not talk to anyone else in the house. 

