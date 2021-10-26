Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Rajiv Adatia, Ieshaan lock horns; Tejasswi and Karan get close 

'Bigg Boss 15' wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia has created a stir in the house and has added to the drama. He is making headlines on the way he is targeting Ieshaan for his bond with Meisha. Since he entered the show there was news going around on his relationship with Ieshaan and now it turns out that they both knew each other long before the show. Today's episode will also witness the chase for the next Captain of the house. There will be a task given to contestants in which they will be divided into two teams.