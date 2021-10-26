Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Rajiv Adatia, Ieshaan lock horns; Tejasswi and Karan get close 

Rajiv complains to Karan Kundrra that Ieshaan calls him his friend on one hand and does not talk to him. He also says that he has enough friends. Later an argument happens between Ieshaan and Rajiv. Ieshaan gets angry and says "You're making me look like a fool."

Since Rajiv has entered the show there was news going around on his relationship with Ieshaan and now it turns out that they both knew each other long before the show. So they know many of each other's secrets that others are not aware of and to ensure that Ieshaan doesn't say anything about Rajiv, he is making all efforts to create differences between the Ieshaan and Meisha.