Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal's fight gets ugly, latter breaks glass divider

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal's fight gets ugly, latter breaks glass divider

Within just three days, the 'sankat' in the jungle has started creeping in. Jay Bhanusali and Pratik Sehajpal's rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a 'Bigg' fight with other contestants rallying around them. As Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the 'Junglewasis' were given a map which is essential for their survival in the jungle area for the next few days, Pratik decides to steal it and hides it. This leads to a major fight between the two. As the bickering gets worse, Jay and Pratik push each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time! Pratik shows his furious side by banging his chest after Jay mocks him, "Tu khatam ho gaya!"