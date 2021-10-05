Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal's fight gets ugly, latter breaks glass divider

Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanusali and Pratik Sehajpal's rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a 'Bigg' fight.

New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2021 23:58 IST
Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal's fight gets ugly, latter breaks glass divider 

Today's episode has quite a few entertaining and drama filled-moments in store for fans!

Within just three days, the 'sankat' in the jungle has started creeping in. Jay Bhanusali and Pratik Sehajpal's rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a 'Bigg' fight with other contestants rallying around them. As Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the 'Junglewasis' were given a map which is essential for their survival in the jungle area for the next few days, Pratik decides to steal it and hides it. This leads to a major fight between the two. As the bickering gets worse, Jay and Pratik push each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time! Pratik shows his furious side by banging his chest after Jay mocks him, "Tu khatam ho gaya!" 

 

Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Oct 05, 2021 11:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    All contestants are nominated

    Bigg Boss makes all the contestants of the house bear the brunt of Pratik and Jay's unpleasant fight. 

    All the contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are nominated.

  • Oct 05, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Jay warns Pratik

    Warning Pratik over his language, Jay says, "Mereko yehi language mein bahar milna, main tereko bataunga (Try using this same language with me outside Bigg Boss, I will set you straight)." 

     

  • Oct 05, 2021 11:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karan Kundrra shouts at Pratik for getting physical in Bigg Boss 15 house during the task. 

     

  • Oct 05, 2021 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Jay-Pratik fight turns ugly

    As Jay and Pratik fight gets worst, the duo push each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time! Pratik shows his furious side by banging his chest after Jay mocks him, "Tu khatam ho gaya!" After Pratik grabs his collar, Jay loses his calm. "Game over! Ab koi rules nahi hai mere liye!” he expresses. 

     

  • Oct 05, 2021 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pratik steals the map

    Pratik Sehajpal decides to steal the map and hides it which leads to a major fight between Jay Bhanushali and him. 

  • Oct 05, 2021 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Pratik-Jay at loggerheads

    A dramatic fiasco took place between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali after the former destroyed the map and ruined the chances of the contestants staying in the jungle area to enter the main Bigg Boss house. Jay and Pratik's rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a 'Bigg' fight with other contestants rallying around them. 

  • Oct 05, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants need to make a way through the map, which will help them enter the main Bigg Boss house from the jungle.

  • Oct 05, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the 'Junglewasis' were given a map which is essential for the survival of the housemates in the jungle area for the next few days. 

     

  • Oct 05, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Housemates are given a new task by Vishwasuntree. 

