Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEJRANXFAN Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to marry soon? Here's what actor's father said

Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 after receiving the maximum number of votes. The actress took home the golden trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. Tejasswi's boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra became the second runner-up and the two even celebrated her win together. Her romantic relationship with Kundra managed to grab eyeballs in the show. Despite criticism from many that it was publicity, Karan and Tejasswi asserted that their feelings were genuine and they like each other. Well, now it seems that the couple might be considering marrying soon.

Respecting Karan Kundrra's choice, his family had already approved the match. As soon as Karan's parents reached the sets of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night (January 30), they were asked by the photographers about the actor and Tejasswi's wedding plans. Reacting to their relationship, Karan's father SP Kundrra gave a thumbs up and added, "If all goes like this, they will plan to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon." Watch the video here

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi met in the Bigg Boss house and fell in love. They are fondly called 'TejRan' by their fans.

A day after Tejasswi’s win, Karan Kundrra visited her. He also shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories while he was on his way to her place. In one of the videos, Karan said, "Whats up people. How’s everything? I've finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I’m headed. You’ll know soon." As the actor stepped out of his car, his ladylove Tejasswi was seen waiting for him in the balcony. Take a look

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi Prakash garnered praise for her outspoken personality and the courage to make her opinions known. She has had an interesting journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house. From her romantic relationship with Karan Kundra to the war of words with Shamita Shetty, she managed to grab eyeballs every week.