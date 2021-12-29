Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukale's comments upset Devoleena, he says she's in love with Pratik, not him

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Abhijit, Devoleena

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were again seen getting into a verbal spat beacuse of his disrestpectful comments on Devoleena. During the coming episode, Abhijit flirts with Devoleena and asks her to get dressed up in a western wear to recreate Shah Rukh Khan's popular scene with her. He also said that he cannot enact like Salman Khan beacuse he doesn't have that kind of physique.

Devoleena looks uncomfortable and tries to change the subject but then Abhijit says: "Can we enact Emraan Hashmi scene?". Devoleena gets upset and ask him to apologise.

Devoleena told Abhijit: "Honestly, I'm not comfortable," she said. She further also mentioned that she is comfortable with Pratik Sehajpal's touch but not his. To this Abhijit said: "You are in love with Pratik and not me because I am married."

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Rakhi Sawant suggested to Karan Kundrra to get married to Tejasswi Prakash. But during the Ticket To Finale task, their individual games created differences between them.

Karan felt that Tejasswi is not paying attention towards him and asked her to go away.

When Tejasswi came to talk to Karan, he told Tejasswi that she can go back to her friends Nishant Bhat and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. "Why are you here? I don't think we have anything to discuss?," Karan said. To this Tejasswi replied how he can talk to her like this. "How dare you ask me to go away from here."

Karan told Tejasswi that she often comes to him at the end of the day and spends more time with others. She just came to see him before going to sleep, otherwise she has no time for him. Tejasswi got angry listening to this but Karan told her: "You go away from here, I don't want anything in charity."

Later, Karan told her that she can continue to do whatever she likes and he can manage on his own. "I will see myself, the way you abandoned me, I understood."

Karan told Tejasswi that he gets disturbed when she doesn't give him proper attention.