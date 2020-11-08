Sunday, November 08, 2020
     
  Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan schools Jaan, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan schools Jaan, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia

Salman reminds Pavitra Punia that she hit Eijaz Khan during a fight and also used abusive language. When she claimed she has never abused, an angry Salman showed the clipping of their ugly fight. Salman then questioned the authenticity of her emotion.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2020 21:12 IST
New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2020 21:12 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan schools Jaan, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan schools Jaan, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia 

Salman Khan will 'slam' Jaan for using cuss words against Eijaz. 'Using such dirty words for someone. Suddenly the sweet boy has become the most badtameez boy of the house right now,' Salman is heard bashing Jaan. Salman reminds Pavitra Punia that she hit Eijaz Khan during a fight and also used abusive language. When she claimed she has never abused, an angry Salman showed the clipping of their ugly fight. Salman then questioned the authenticity of her emotions. “Ye emotions hain ya full on drama (Are these your emotions or just drama)?” he asked. “I do not know what is your chemistry, Pavitra but you are not in your senses!,” he added.

Here are the Live Updates for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 8 episode

 

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates

  • Nov 08, 2020 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    When Pavitra apologizes, he scolds her for repeatedly saying sorry and not meaning it. He tells her this is no way to behave.

  • Nov 08, 2020 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan scolds Pavitra Punia

    Pavitra is reprimanded by Salma for using her elbow to push Eijaz and using abusive language. Salman asks her if this is her aggression or full-on acting. Salman tells her she is not in her senses. 

  • Nov 08, 2020 9:04 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Does Eijaz have multiple faces?

    Eijaz gets the maximum number of votes as having multiple faces. He says that he isn't vulnerable and he's what is he is. 

  • Nov 08, 2020 8:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    All 'muddas' to be addressed

    Salman Khan tells the contestants that he will be addressing all the muddas of the house today. He then introduces a task where the contestants need to name that person who has multiple faces in the house.

    Rahul names Eijaz calling him fake.

    Naina names Eijaz as the flip master.

    Shardul names Jaan as the mastermind.

    Eijaz names Jasmin as unfair.

    Jaan names Rubina as aggressive.

    Kavita names Rahul saying that he is over judgemental.

    Nikki names Eijaz as a liar.

     

  • Nov 08, 2020 8:52 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 is here

    Salman Khan tells Kavita Kaushik that she's back because of the audience and that she should be fortunate.

