Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan schools Jaan, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia

Salman Khan will 'slam' Jaan for using cuss words against Eijaz. 'Using such dirty words for someone. Suddenly the sweet boy has become the most badtameez boy of the house right now,' Salman is heard bashing Jaan. Salman reminds Pavitra Punia that she hit Eijaz Khan during a fight and also used abusive language. When she claimed she has never abused, an angry Salman showed the clipping of their ugly fight. Salman then questioned the authenticity of her emotions. “Ye emotions hain ya full on drama (Are these your emotions or just drama)?” he asked. “I do not know what is your chemistry, Pavitra but you are not in your senses!,” he added.

Here are the Live Updates for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 8 episode

