Sunday, February 07, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Rubina breaks down in front of Salman Khan, Jasmin accuses her
In today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar as host Salman Khan will lash out Rubina Dilaik for her rigid attitude, Rubina will reveal that she has had suicidal tendencies, and did not have good relations with her family.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2021 22:47 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

In today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar as host Salman Khan will lash out Rubina Dilaik for her rigid attitude, Rubina will reveal that she has had suicidal tendencies, and did not have good relations with her family. Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik also came in her defence and said, "Sir wo emotionally weak ho gaye hain. Mujhe ye mehsoos hota hai ki ghar pe unko kisi ne pyar nahi diya hai. (She is emotionally weak), I feel no one gave her enough love at home)."

Recently, Rubina was involved in a nasty fight with Rakhi after she called Abhinav "tharki". Irked over her comment, Rubina threw a bucket of water on Rakhi. Jasmin Bhasin who will re-enter the house as Aly Goni's connection will be seen accusing Rubina of being manipulative. This weekend ka Vaar will see housemates connections to enter the house. 

  • Feb 07, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Challenger Arshi Khan gets eliminated

  • Feb 07, 2021 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Fan accuses Abhinav Shukla for using Rakhi Sawant for his own benefit in the show

  • Feb 07, 2021 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rubina Dilaik reveals she had suicidal issues

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jasmin Bhasin blames Abhinav for Rakhi's behaviour, says he should have drawn a line earlier

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rubina Dilaiks's sister gets emotional as she talks about her sister

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nikki Tamboli accuses Abhinav of being a liar

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:38 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Abhinav questions Salman Khan where is he wrong when asks Rubina to not get influenced by Nikki and Arshi

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nikki Tamboli questions Abhinav as to why he blames her

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:25 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan advices Rubina to weigh the pros and cons of situations

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:23 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman continues to school Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. He asks Abhinav if words used by Rakhi are worse or those used by Rubina?

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant apologizes to Salman Khan and agrees that she should change her language.

  • Feb 07, 2021 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

