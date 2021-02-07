Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Rubina breaks down in front of Salman Khan, Jasmin accuses her

In today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar as host Salman Khan will lash out Rubina Dilaik for her rigid attitude, Rubina will reveal that she has had suicidal tendencies, and did not have good relations with her family. Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik also came in her defence and said, "Sir wo emotionally weak ho gaye hain. Mujhe ye mehsoos hota hai ki ghar pe unko kisi ne pyar nahi diya hai. (She is emotionally weak), I feel no one gave her enough love at home)."

Recently, Rubina was involved in a nasty fight with Rakhi after she called Abhinav "tharki". Irked over her comment, Rubina threw a bucket of water on Rakhi. Jasmin Bhasin who will re-enter the house as Aly Goni's connection will be seen accusing Rubina of being manipulative. This weekend ka Vaar will see housemates connections to enter the house.