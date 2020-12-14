Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta opens up about the responsibilities he took at a young age

They say with great power comes great responsibility, and challenger Vikas Gupta has demonstrated his resolve by taking on the challenge of starting his career at a tender age despite all the struggle that accompanies it. The housemate catapulted into fame after his stint on Bigg Boss Season 11, giving him this powerful challenger position in this latest season. In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip, he vulnerably discloses how he feels his choice to take on so much responsibility impacted his early adulthood.

In a candid conversation Rubina asks about the impact of the responsibilities he took at a young age, to which he replied, “ I haven’t lived my young years. Not because of the responsibilities, but because of the choices I made. Mere pe responsibilities kya thi? Woh toh mere pe tab padi jab I decided to take them. For the last 7-8 years I decided to take responsibility of my whole house.

Kyunki maine socha tha ke hum khud hi bewakoof hote hai, maine realise kiya life mein, humein paal pos ke aise bada kiya gaya hai ki hum perfect bane, har cheez mein. Aur perfection hoti nahi hai. Maa Baap chahte hain Ram bano, unko khud bhi toh samajhna padega ki Laxman, Kaushalya, Dashrat, sab bana chahiye. “

