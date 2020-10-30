Friday, October 30, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati praise Eijaz Khan in fight with Kavita, slam Rubina for mental health comment

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, while Kavita Kaushik screamed her heart out, Eijaz Khan kept his cool and handled the situation in a mature way. His patience and calm earned him heaps of praises from netizens who believed that Eijaz can be the next winner of Bigg Boss.

New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2020 7:32 IST
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan is ruling Twitter trends for all the good reasons. In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, viewers witnessed F.I.R fame Kavita Kaushik getting rude with the Kavyanjali actor for being reminded of not breaking house rules. Kavita lashed out on Eijaz for 'irritating' her and accused him of giving 'attitude' after becoming the new captain of the house. Also, she said that she isn't a good friend of the actor as they had claimed earlier. While Kavita screamed her mind out, Eijaz kept his cool and handled the situation in a mature way. He kept telling him politely that she shouldn't abuse and follow the rules. He even said that he sorry that he considered her his friend while she has a different story. His patience and calm earned him heaps of praises from netizens who believed that Eijaz Khan can be the next winner of Bigg Boss.

Showering love and praise on Eijaz, one Twitter user said, "Hats off to the patience level of #EijazKhan ,Inspite of abusing," meri Ga...d me mat ghus" by #KavitaKaushik he advised her to follow the rules,laws. Kavita blaming her unnecessary and joins Rubina gang. Such a cheap behaviour by kavita." Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta came out in support of him and lashed out on Kavita. She tweeted, "Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period ! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz. She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul, Pavitra , Rubina when she was the captain. Those overreactions.. Respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful infront of that verbal diarrhoea."

While Eijaz and Kavita locked horns, Abhinav and Rubina worked as catalysts in the fight. Rubina while talking about Eijaz said that he has mental health issues and also said that he is not balanced. Adding to it, Nishant and Abhinav said that Eijaz is playing a character in the show of a 'psycho' and transforms into an arrogant person during the tasks. Rubina's mental health statement did not go down well with netizens who slammed her for being insensitive. One user said, "Rubina Dilaik stop saying again n again that #EijazKhan has mental health issues and that he is a psychopath! Stop calling him mental all the time!! Mental health is a serious issue, it’s not a joke!"

Another wrote, "I'm getting so pissed rn. Not only bcoz i support #EijazKhan but because Rubina clearly did trivialise mental health issues? And people who are saying eijaz has actually went thru, yes he did but to say she was being considerate is completely wrong. All she was doing is bitching"

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Rubina's comments-

After becoming the captain of the house, Eijaz Khan has been given the power to swap the Red Zone contestants with the Green Zone ones on the basis of their arguments. In Thursday's episode, the actor saved Nikki Tamboli and put Kavita Kaushik in the red zone.

