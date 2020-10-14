Image Source : TWITTER/BIGGBOSS14KHABRI Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati impressed with Rahul Vaidya, support Sidharth Shukla's decision to save him

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been garnering a lot of attention these days. From Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan's fun moments to freshers Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik's fights, the show has been in the buzz since its premiere. In the latest episode, the contestants locked horns for the immunity, in order to protect themselves from the nominations. During the task, singer Rahul vaidya managed to impress the seniors as well as the viewers with his quirky avatar which led fans of actor Sidharth Shukla demanding apologies from all those who questioned his decision to save him.

On Monday, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal had to bid adieu to the Salman Khan's show after Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar decided to evict her. It was Sisdharth's decision while Hina and Gauahar wanted to kick out Rahul Vaidya. Soon after the eviction, netizens flooded the internet calling it unfair and bashed Sidharth Shukla for being unreasonable. However, with Rahul's stellar performance during the immunity task, tables turned and opinions as well. From cross-dressing to belly dancing, Rahul managed to entertain the senior to his best capability, thus making him the most desirable of all.

Sidharth Shukla fans then took to Twitter and asked all those who slammed him and called him unfair to apologize. One Twitter user wrote, "Two minutes silence for Haters who were hell bent on proving that #SidharthShukla decision of saving #NishantMalkani and #RahulVaidya was wrong!" Another said, "Can we get sorry sidharth tweet from @TheRealKhabri @SumitkadeI @isalilsand @shefali_bagga @mayurvermaa @realumarriaz & other jokers now? Both #RahulVaidya #NishantSinghMalkani proved today why Sid was right yesterday"

Other than Rahul Vaidya, contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkhani and Rubina Dilaik also became favorites of the viewers with their performance. While the contestants were divided into two teams and they had to lay and decorate their farm for the immunity task, the first confirmed housemate Nikki Tamboli was the sanchalak. Many believed that Nikki was unfair in her ways of handling things, which irked few contestants as well.

Talking about Sara Gurpal who was the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14, it is said that she might return to the show after a few days. Many social media pages dedicated to Bigg Boss 14 claim that Sara has been kept in the secret room and will join the other contestants at the end of the second week.

