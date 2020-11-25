Bigg Boss 14: Twitter picks sides as Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik lock horns, lauds Jasmin's support to him

Image Source : TWITTER/@REAL_KHABRI_1 Twitter picks sides as Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik lock horns

The latest episode of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed things heating up once again between contestants Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. Soon after Bigg Boss made the housemates understand what mistakes they have done during the tasks lately and asked present captain Kavita to ensure rules are being followed, the two strong contestants locked horns over something as small as the chocolate. It started when during the task Kavita took Aly's chocolate and put it into the bucket, which he took back. The duo then indulged in a quarrel that turned ugly. In a heated argument, Kavita said, "Main baap hoon teri." In response, Aly got very angry and said, "Teri Aukaat nhi hai mera baap ban ne ki." Later, Jasmin Bhasin and other housemates interfered when Aly turned aggressive.

As Aly and Kavita crossed swords in the episode, their fans flood the Twitter to show support for their idols. When on one hand #StayStrongKavita hit the trends, #AlyGoni ruled Twitter as well. Social media was divided after their fight and many blamed Kavita for 'over-reacting' on things. On the other hand, they were many who felt that Aly's outburst was natural. Twitterati also lauds Aly and Jasmin's friendship and lauded her for standing strong with him.

One Twitter user said, "We stand by #AlyGoni. Even I would react the same in reality if anyone would go on my father/parents.. That is national television and whole world is watching it.. It's such an obvious reaction..More power to you @AlyGoni" Another tweeted, "Strong together always...! #Jasly my cuties love you both. Feeling super emotional after watching your conversation.Don't worry Jass...he is not going anywhere..We'll save him for sure. Guys pls Vote for #AlyGoni and #JasminBhasin.They need our love and support.WE STAND BY ALY"

Strong together always...!#Jasly my cuties love you both. Feeling super emotional after watching your conversation.Don't worry Jass...he is not going anywhere..We'll save him for sure. Guys pls Vote for #AlyGoni and #JasminBhasin.They need our love and support.

WE STAND BY ALY pic.twitter.com/8y0EZYfqeC — Jasmine kaur💫🥀 (@Jasminearora_jm) November 24, 2020

The way #JasminBhasin was crying in late night masala infront of #AlyGoni ki agli bar tujhe bahar kr dege bb wale she was angry, concern and afraid to lose him at the same time!!

My heart skip a beat seeing this

We Stand By Aly — Nasreen Nisha (@nasreen_nisha) November 24, 2020

We stand by #AlyGoni .

Even I would react the same in reality if anyone would go on my father/parents.. That is national television and whole world is watching it.. It's such an obvious reaction..

More power to you @AlyGoni . pic.twitter.com/S6rWNFXSSc — Sonal Pravin Viras 🇮🇳 (@sonalpviras) November 24, 2020

Kavita Kaushik is such a sick Lady. I support #AlyGoni

We Stand By Aly — Shilpa Shinde (@ShilpaS62519746) November 24, 2020

A lion lives with pride throughout his life.



He is known for his bravery and supreme behavior. His character is known for power. Being a lion means staying fearless.#AlyGoni



We Stand By Aly@AlyGoni @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/LsHsMXG9zR — Armaan Malik 's HM 🎵 (@Sidharth__AM22) November 24, 2020

Kavita fought with #alygoni and he was feeling down , so #StellarJasminBhasin gave him a hug ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/R9h2LduGHI — Aly & Jas (@jaslyxfan) November 23, 2020

I think people have no work but just see what Aly is doing and do his backbitching. If you have the guts tell it on his face which you don't have#AlyGoni@AlyGoni @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND

We Stand By Aly pic.twitter.com/r67Zmn4pds — krissman_always (@shreema89289320) November 24, 2020

On the other hand, those who supported Kavita Kaushik called her 'Sidharth Shukla' of the show for standing alone against all other housemates. One Twitter user wrote, "The more Kavita will get targeted by the housemates, the more she will be loved by the audience. It takes a lot of courage and willpower to stand alone against a group of people." Another said, "#KavitaKaushik is indeed by far the most brave woman in the house. Look at her eyes man. Still not doing faltu ka rona dhona for sympathy. Holding those tears within and speaking to BB like a Leader who won't tolerate nonsense in the house."

#StayStrongKavitaKaushik we are with you. If the whole house against you don't cry be strong love you @Iamkavitak pic.twitter.com/7oF4BwMw4P — Tarun Junwal (@TarunJunwal1) November 24, 2020

Shehen shakti nahin hai. #wuss Fight words with words #alygundagoni not psychotic overacting & kicking & vein bursting violence !!!! @Iamkavitak hang in there woman. You rock. #StayStrongKavitaKaushik — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) November 24, 2020

#StayStrongKavitaKaushik

Kavita Kaushik is one of the most strongest contestants and she always speak the truth on the face not the back.

So this make Kavita Kaushik more strong.

God bless you Kavita Kaushik for the rest of the show.#DabangKavitaKaushik pic.twitter.com/DPueGZiOXe — Mr.saksham.___ (@Mrsaksham8) November 24, 2020

The more Kavita will get targeted by the housemates, the more she will be loved by the audience.



It takes a lot of courage and willpower to stand alone against a group of people.#StayStrongKavitaKaushik #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Kavita kaushik ❤️ (@Heenaslathia) November 24, 2020

Recalling season 4's contestant Dolly Bindra's dialogue "Baap pe jaana nhi," mant Twitter users also compared Aly and Kavita's 'Baap' dialogue to the stated incident. Looks like more heated arguments and actions are awaited in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page