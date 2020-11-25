Wednesday, November 25, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14: Twitter picks sides as Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik lock horns, lauds Jasmin's support to him

The latest episode of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed things heating up once again between contestants Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. In a heated argument, Kavita said, "Main baap hoon teri." In response, Aly got very angry and said, "Teri Aukaat nhi hai mera baap ban ne ki."

New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2020 7:02 IST
The latest episode of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed things heating up once again between contestants Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. Soon after Bigg Boss made the housemates understand what mistakes they have done during the tasks lately and asked present captain Kavita to ensure rules are being followed, the two strong contestants locked horns over something as small as the chocolate. It started when during the task Kavita took Aly's chocolate and put it into the bucket, which he took back. The duo then indulged in a quarrel that turned ugly. In a heated argument, Kavita said, "Main baap hoon teri." In response, Aly got very angry and said, "Teri Aukaat nhi hai mera baap ban ne ki." Later, Jasmin Bhasin and other housemates interfered when Aly turned aggressive.

As Aly and Kavita crossed swords in the episode, their fans flood the Twitter to show support for their idols. When on one hand #StayStrongKavita hit the trends, #AlyGoni ruled Twitter as well. Social media was divided after their fight and many blamed Kavita for 'over-reacting' on things. On the other hand, they were many who felt that Aly's outburst was natural. Twitterati also lauds Aly and Jasmin's friendship and lauded her for standing strong with him.

One Twitter user said, "We stand by #AlyGoni. Even I would react the same in reality if anyone would go on my father/parents..  That is national television and whole world is watching it..  It's such an obvious reaction..More power to you @AlyGoni" Another tweeted, "Strong together always...! #Jasly my cuties love you both. Feeling super emotional after watching your conversation.Don't worry Jass...he is not going anywhere..We'll save him for sure.   Guys pls Vote for #AlyGoni and #JasminBhasin.They need our love and support.WE STAND BY ALY"

On the other hand, those who supported Kavita Kaushik called her 'Sidharth Shukla' of the show for standing alone against all other housemates. One Twitter user wrote, "The more Kavita will get targeted by the housemates, the more she will be loved by the audience. It takes a lot of courage and willpower to stand alone against a group of people." Another said, "#KavitaKaushik  is indeed by far the most brave woman in the house. Look at her eyes man. Still not doing faltu ka rona dhona for sympathy. Holding those tears within and speaking to BB like a Leader who won't tolerate nonsense in the house."

Recalling season 4's contestant Dolly Bindra's dialogue "Baap pe jaana nhi," mant Twitter users also compared Aly and Kavita's 'Baap' dialogue to the stated incident. Looks like more heated arguments and actions are awaited in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

 

