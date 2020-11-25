Bigg Boss 14: Twitter picks sides as Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik lock horns, lauds Jasmin's support to him

The latest episode of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed things heating up once again between contestants Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. Soon after Bigg Boss made the housemates understand what mistakes they have done during the tasks lately and asked present captain Kavita to ensure rules are being followed, the two strong contestants locked horns over something as small as the chocolate. It started when during the task Kavita took Aly's chocolate and put it into the bucket, which he took back. The duo then indulged in a quarrel that turned ugly. In a heated argument, Kavita said, "Main baap hoon teri." In response, Aly got very angry and said, "Teri Aukaat nhi hai mera baap ban ne ki." Later, Jasmin Bhasin and other housemates interfered when Aly turned aggressive.
As Aly and Kavita crossed swords in the episode, their fans flood the Twitter to show support for their idols. When on one hand #StayStrongKavita hit the trends, #AlyGoni ruled Twitter as well. Social media was divided after their fight and many blamed Kavita for 'over-reacting' on things. On the other hand, they were many who felt that Aly's outburst was natural. Twitterati also lauds Aly and Jasmin's friendship and lauded her for standing strong with him.
.@Iamkavitak aur @AlyGoni ke beech phir task ke dauran shuru hui behas. This argument seems to go out of control.#BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/6Yf7WRGwQE— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2020
One Twitter user said, "We stand by #AlyGoni. Even I would react the same in reality if anyone would go on my father/parents.. That is national television and whole world is watching it.. It's such an obvious reaction..More power to you @AlyGoni" Another tweeted, "Strong together always...! #Jasly my cuties love you both. Feeling super emotional after watching your conversation.Don't worry Jass...he is not going anywhere..We'll save him for sure. Guys pls Vote for #AlyGoni and #JasminBhasin.They need our love and support.WE STAND BY ALY"
Strong together always...!#Jasly my cuties love you both. Feeling super emotional after watching your conversation.Don't worry Jass...he is not going anywhere..We'll save him for sure. Guys pls Vote for #AlyGoni and #JasminBhasin.They need our love and support.— Jasmine kaur💫🥀 (@Jasminearora_jm) November 24, 2020
WE STAND BY ALY pic.twitter.com/8y0EZYfqeC
The more people love you,the more there’s going to be people that hate you. #AlyGoni We Stand By Aly @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV @AlyGoni pic.twitter.com/oHg5fJyduf— The Khabri (@RealKhabri_) November 24, 2020
The way #JasminBhasin was crying in late night masala infront of #AlyGoni ki agli bar tujhe bahar kr dege bb wale she was angry, concern and afraid to lose him at the same time!!— Nasreen Nisha (@nasreen_nisha) November 24, 2020
My heart skip a beat seeing this
We Stand By Aly
We stand by #AlyGoni .— Sonal Pravin Viras 🇮🇳 (@sonalpviras) November 24, 2020
Even I would react the same in reality if anyone would go on my father/parents.. That is national television and whole world is watching it.. It's such an obvious reaction..
More power to you @AlyGoni . pic.twitter.com/S6rWNFXSSc
Kavita Kaushik is such a sick Lady. I support #AlyGoni— Shilpa Shinde (@ShilpaS62519746) November 24, 2020
We Stand By Aly
A lion lives with pride throughout his life.— Armaan Malik 's HM 🎵 (@Sidharth__AM22) November 24, 2020
He is known for his bravery and supreme behavior. His character is known for power. Being a lion means staying fearless.#AlyGoni
We Stand By Aly@AlyGoni @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/LsHsMXG9zR
Kavita fought with #alygoni and he was feeling down , so #StellarJasminBhasin gave him a hug ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/R9h2LduGHI— Aly & Jas (@jaslyxfan) November 23, 2020
I think people have no work but just see what Aly is doing and do his backbitching. If you have the guts tell it on his face which you don't have#AlyGoni@AlyGoni @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND— krissman_always (@shreema89289320) November 24, 2020
We Stand By Aly pic.twitter.com/r67Zmn4pds
On the other hand, those who supported Kavita Kaushik called her 'Sidharth Shukla' of the show for standing alone against all other housemates. One Twitter user wrote, "The more Kavita will get targeted by the housemates, the more she will be loved by the audience. It takes a lot of courage and willpower to stand alone against a group of people." Another said, "#KavitaKaushik is indeed by far the most brave woman in the house. Look at her eyes man. Still not doing faltu ka rona dhona for sympathy. Holding those tears within and speaking to BB like a Leader who won't tolerate nonsense in the house."
Slow claps to all the men in the #BB14 house @ColorsTV #StayStrongKavitaKaushik #KavitaKaushik @Iamkavitak— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 24, 2020
From now on i m supporting #KavitaKaushik. #RubinaDiliak is also my favourite but jab tak woh #Naag #Naagin ke saat rahegi I m not supporting her. Thats it.#StayStrongKavitaKaushik #BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/hPCvtnKOGx— S@tty (@PHENOMENALGUY96) November 24, 2020
#StayStrongKavitaKaushik we are with you. If the whole house against you don't cry be strong love you @Iamkavitak pic.twitter.com/7oF4BwMw4P— Tarun Junwal (@TarunJunwal1) November 24, 2020
Shehen shakti nahin hai. #wuss Fight words with words #alygundagoni not psychotic overacting & kicking & vein bursting violence !!!! @Iamkavitak hang in there woman. You rock. #StayStrongKavitaKaushik— Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) November 24, 2020
#StayStrongKavitaKaushik— Mr.saksham.___ (@Mrsaksham8) November 24, 2020
Kavita Kaushik is one of the most strongest contestants and she always speak the truth on the face not the back.
So this make Kavita Kaushik more strong.
God bless you Kavita Kaushik for the rest of the show.#DabangKavitaKaushik pic.twitter.com/DPueGZiOXe
The more Kavita will get targeted by the housemates, the more she will be loved by the audience.— Kavita kaushik ❤️ (@Heenaslathia) November 24, 2020
It takes a lot of courage and willpower to stand alone against a group of people.#StayStrongKavitaKaushik #BB14 #BiggBoss14
Recalling season 4's contestant Dolly Bindra's dialogue "Baap pe jaana nhi," mant Twitter users also compared Aly and Kavita's 'Baap' dialogue to the stated incident. Looks like more heated arguments and actions are awaited in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
