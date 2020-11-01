Sunday, November 01, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan can't stop smiling as Shehnaaz Gill returns on the show, fans trend #SalNaaz

Soon after the channel aired the promo of Shehnaaz Gill with host Salman Khan, her fans were left doing the happy dance as they were eagerly waiting for the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' to steal the limelight with her cuteness and beauty. Soon after the promo aired, fans started trending #SalNaaz on the internet praising the pure bond between the two.

New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2020 7:40 IST
Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is back in the house and how! The most talked-about contestant of the last season has finally made her appearance in the show as a guest and she will be seen interacting with the housemates as well as host Salman Khan in today's Weekend Ka Vaar. Soon after the channel aired the promo of Shehnaaz with Salman Khan, her fans were left doing the happy dance as they were eagerly waiting for the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' to steal the limelight with her cuteness and beauty. In the promo, Shehnaaz can be seen in her flavour, asking host Salman why he hasn't matched his outfit with her and also told him "I love you..in a positive way."  

The channel shared the promo and wrote, ""I love you, positive wala" @ishehnaaz_gill is back in the @BiggBoss house." Shehnaaz also shared the promo of her appearance in the much-talked show and wrote, " It’s okay kar diya... #BB14 ke weekend ke Vaar par aa rahi hoon apna swag lekar!"

Soon after the promo aired on TV and social media, fans started trending #SalNaaz on the internet praising the pure bond between Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, Fans claimed that they missed the duo's cute moments during the Weekend Ka Vaar and were excited to watch them interact again. One Twitter user said, "Best host of BB history #SalmanKhan with the best contestant ever in bb history #ShehnaazGill  literally this is wow moment #SalNaaz." Another one wrote, ""Shehnaaz Returns" I will watch BB tomorrow just because of @ishehnaaz_gill....And love to watch #ShehnaazGill and @BeingSalmanKhan together again and #SalNaaz 's funny,cute conversation. AM SO HAPPY!!"

Check out the reactions here-

The channel also revealed that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin's closest friend Aly Goni is alls et to enter the house on November 14. It is said that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was offered to be part of the show from the beginning but due to prior commitment he has refused. Now, he will be joining the other contestants and play the game. Undoubtedly, Aly will turn out to be the biggest support system of Jasmin who has been grilled by the host this weekend over her reaction in the Captaincy task during the week.

