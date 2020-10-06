Tuesday, October 06, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai tweets for Sidharth Shukla, says she is ‘getting hiccups’

After coming across Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Aisi Ladki’ comment in Bigg Boss once again, Ex-BB contestant Rashmi Desai tweeted saying, ‘Aisi hi hu main’.

New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2020 19:32 IST
Bigg Boss 14 has kick-started and how. The high-voltage reality show's celebrities are giving its fans a proper dosage of entertainment by each passing day. Not just this season's contestants but the ones from Bigg Boss 13 too are grabbing the eyeballs for their interesting tweets and controversies.

Recently, ex-BB contestant Rashmi Desai took a dig at her co-contestant and winner of the previous season, Sidharth Shukla by tweeting for him. Sidharth who is in the show this season as a senior gave a sarcastic reaction to Sara and Nikki Tamboli's fight. This reminded everyone of his spat with Rashmi Desai in the earlier season of the show. 

This happened when Sara was talking to Nikki and said, ‘Main aisi hi hun,' to which Sidharth replied saying, 'is ka matlab kaisi.'

After coming across Sidharth and Sara's conversation onscreen, Rashmi Desai took to her Twitter handle and shared a tweet which said, “Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved once #Rashmians #Aisihihunmai.”

Rashmi Desai's tweet gathered a lot of attention and many fans reacted on her post.

Check out the fans reactions:

 

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s popularity, just like the previous season, he is one of the most talked-about celebs in Bigg Boss 14 too. The winner of the last season, the actor has already made a good bond with Hina Khan.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere tonight from 9 pm onwards on Colors. Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

