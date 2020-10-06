Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai tweets for Sidharth Shukla, says she is ‘getting hiccups’

Image Source : TWITTER/@SONU87636028 Rashmi Desai tweeted saying, ‘Aisi hi hu main'

Bigg Boss 14 has kick-started and how. The high-voltage reality show's celebrities are giving its fans a proper dosage of entertainment by each passing day. Not just this season's contestants but the ones from Bigg Boss 13 too are grabbing the eyeballs for their interesting tweets and controversies.

Recently, ex-BB contestant Rashmi Desai took a dig at her co-contestant and winner of the previous season, Sidharth Shukla by tweeting for him. Sidharth who is in the show this season as a senior gave a sarcastic reaction to Sara and Nikki Tamboli's fight. This reminded everyone of his spat with Rashmi Desai in the earlier season of the show.

This happened when Sara was talking to Nikki and said, ‘Main aisi hi hun,' to which Sidharth replied saying, 'is ka matlab kaisi.'

After coming across Sidharth and Sara's conversation onscreen, Rashmi Desai took to her Twitter handle and shared a tweet which said, “Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved once #Rashmians #Aisihihunmai.”

Getting hiccups since evening. M I getting remembered by my loved once 😉#Rashmians #Aisihihunmai👸🏻 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 5, 2020

Rashmi Desai's tweet gathered a lot of attention and many fans reacted on her post.

Check out the fans reactions:

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s popularity, just like the previous season, he is one of the most talked-about celebs in Bigg Boss 14 too. The winner of the last season, the actor has already made a good bond with Hina Khan.

