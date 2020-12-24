Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and more discuss who will emerge the winner this season

Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and more discuss who will emerge the winner trophy for this season

Season by season, audiences see a large variety of personalities, some of whom outshine the others by taking entertainment to new heights in the Bigg Boss house. Is there a pattern behind which contestants win the most hearts in the vicious Bigg Boss game? In the Bigg Boss14 Extra Masala clip, we see Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla engage in an intense heart to heart discussion, weighing in on who fares the best chances, as well as their predictions for the winner of the popular trophy this season.

In a candid conversation with housemates, Rakhi observes, “ Koi bhi soft insaan hi jeet ta hai. Lafde, jhagde karne wale nahi jeete. Jhagde tab karo jab aapko zarurat hai.” Abhinav disagreed with her point, stating, “But aisa nahi hai Rakhi ji ki soft aadmi jeeta hai. Abhi dheere dheere, change ho raha hai pattern. Abhi acceptablities logon ki alag ho gai hai. “

Discussing the winner of this year’s trophy, Rakhi revealed, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai iss season ki winner Rubina hai. Mujhe aisa feel hota hai, aage ka nahi malum.” Rubina thanked her, adding, “ Mera humesha yeh hi bolti hoon, apne kaam se logon ka dil jeetna, aur respect earn karna, that’s my only way. Trophy kismat ka khel hai, par jab aap logon ke dil mein jagah banate ho aur aap izzat kama ke jaate ho, mere liye woh sabse badi jeet hai.”

Who do you think will win the trophy of this dramatic season of Bigg Boss?