Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant gets emotional while describing financial challenges her family is facing

Rakhi Sawant has single handedly undertaken the challenging task of building her career from ground up, with one main motivation behind it – her family. In the latest and emotional Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, Rakhi explains the pressures of being the only person working in her family and how she’s independently supported her entire family for years.

In a frank conversation with Devoleena, Rakhi evocatively says, "I need money yaar. Main apne husband se ek paisa nahi mangti hoon. Abhi tak mujhe pata bhi nahi ki woh meri husband hai bhi yah nahi. Usne mere liye bohot kuch kiya hai, aisa nahi hai. Maine uska mera account number diya hai, ki mere sister ke account mein daalna, woh job pe nahi ja rahi hai.

Aise corona ke time pe, uske 2 bete hain. Usko ghar chalana hai. Meri maa ko jo bhi kharcha ho, woh daal thena. Abhi toh kama kea ai thi mein, but 2 surgeries aur hospital ka bohot lamba chauda bill aata hai bhai."

Elaborating further, she gets teary eyed as she describes the pressures of earning for her entire family, stating, "Its not a joke. Mujhe pata nahi, mere account mein zero balance hoga. Kam hamesha thodi na milta hai. Mujhe dance aur acting ki siva kuch nahi aata hai. Aur mein kya kaam karu? Saari zindagi meri issi mein gayi hai. Mein aapne liye kahan jeeti hoon?"

Meanwhile, for those unversed as to what's up with the reality show, Abhinav Shukla has been evicted from the house.