Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's perfomance on 'Pyaar Ke Pal' reminds Kamya Panjabi of late Pratyusha Banerjee

Bigg Boss 14 is gearing up for its grand finale which is all set to take place this weekend. While many are rooting for their favourite contestants, contestants inside the house are enjoying their last few moments. In the wake of the same, everyone witnessed the soulful performance of singer Rahul Vaidya who sang songs for Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni and even tried to mend things with Rubina Dilaik. Not only this but he even sang the song 'Pyaar Ke Pal' that made TV actress Kamya Panjabi all emotional thinking about her late Pratyusha Banerjee. For the unversed, Kamya is an avid Bigg Boss follower and is quite active on Twitter where she keeps on sharing opinions on various events in the show.

Kamya who was also a participant of Bigg Boss season 7 took to Twitter and wrote about how Rahul's performance moved her. She tweeted, "#pal Reminds me of Pratyusha #BB14 @ColorsTV @rahulvaidya23 u are."

Have a look:

Both Kamya and Pratyusha were a part of the show where their bond of friendship strengthened. Pratyusha who became a household name with her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu died by suicide. Her demise in 2016 deeply affected Kamya who stood by the late actress' family in the fight for justice.

In the month of December, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee took her stand for her late friend Divya Bhatnagar against Gagan Gabru, the 'Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki' actress got a reminder of her struggle. She tweeted, "Dear @Devoleena_23 I can see myself in u.The way u r fighting 4 ur frnd right now, i did the same few yrs back, i fought n fought n fought but nothing happened! Jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan.. i will pray u get justice! Divya get justice! Pratyusha get justice. Stay strong!"

Devoleena responded, "I know what happened then.And i can see what's happening now and this is so so sad.Thank you so much for motivating me.Actually jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan..People are so insensitive & heartless now a days..Choti soch aur chota mann...#JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar."

Talking about the finale, it will be a battle between the finalists-- Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli who will fight it out for the trophy.