Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya nominates Rubina Dilaik; questions latter's authoritative nature towards Abhinav

Image Source : TWITTER/FAN PAGES Rahul Vaidya nominates Rubina Dilaik

After his re-entry inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul Vaidya is leaving no stone unturned to add Extra-Masala to the show. According to today's promo the makers announced yet another nomination where the contestants will take the names of the housemates or co-contestants whom they want to see get evicted from the house. During the nomination task, Rahul is seen nominating Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. As per the task, the contestant had to trigger the gunshots aimed at the nominated contestant.

Giving his reason for the nomination, Rahul told Rubina that she has an authoritative tone. "Rubina aapki tone mujhe bahot zyada authoritative lagti hai," the singer says.

In the next incident, Rahul points finger at Rubina saying "Aap logo ko chalana chahti hain." Jasmin Bhasin, who was seated there, nodded her head at the singer's statement. Rubina told him she won't change for anybody. "Mai badalungi nhi," yelled the 'Shakti' actress.

He further asked, "Are you authoritative towards Abhinav or not?" This statement seemed to irked Rubina.

Dropping the promo, ColorsTV captioned it, saying "rahulvaidyarkv ke @ashukla09 aur @rubinadilaik par teekhe baan, kya kar payenge #Rubinav ko kamzor? Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM."

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya opted out of the show because of being homesick. However, after looking at the response he got from the viewers, Rahul changed his mind and re-entered the show. The reality show's host, Salman Khan asked the housemates whether they wanted to see Rahul Vaidya back in the house or not. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to be asked about it, and the actress stated that she wanted to have Rahul back in the house.