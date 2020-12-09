Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta indulge in physical fight, former says he is no mastermind

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan locks horn with Vikas Gupta, says he is no mastermind

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 14, challengers/contestants Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen locking horns with each other as they hit each other over a petty issue of mashing potatoes. The promo video dropped by colors tv on Wednesday shows Arshi working in the kitchen and Vikas was seen eating on the table with Jasmin Bhasin.

In the video, Arshi called Vikas to mash some potatoes and he responded that he’d do it in twenty minutes. When she asked him to hurry up, he replied, “Peeche mat lag!” Arshi then said that Vikas was determined to finish the ration and Eijaz Khan, standing next to her, is shocked as he said, “Aise kyu bol rahe log aap ration khatam karne aaye ho?”

Arshi then said, “Likh ke rakh lo aap, kuch na kuch task kar raha hai, kuch kar raha, Nas nas se waqif hu iski.” She even added “you are waking people up in the middle of the night, I am sure it is a task.”

Vikas then asked Arshi to stay out of it but she refused to listen to him. "Beech mein mat ghusu," Vikas told Arshi, to which she replied "game hai Vikas Gupta, game hai."

Vikas then called her “dogla insaan (dual-faced person)”as she said she had an eye on everyone and everything. "Tumse zyada dogla insaan mene dekha hi nhi hai," says Vikas.

Furious Arshi Khan replied backs saying “Mastermind nahi ho aap, saala jhootha.”

Meanwhile, as Vikas moved towards her, Arshi hit him and he responded in a similar manner. Soon, Eijaz intervened and stopped them both from getting into a physical fight with each other. Vikas said, “How dare you! Are you mad? She is hitting me.” Arshi yelled, “Don’t touch me!”

However, Jasmin Bhasin intervenes, saying, “It is all equal, you hit him and he also pushed you back.” Arshi was then seen asking Vikas to stay away from her. The video ended with Arshi threatening to hit Vikas.