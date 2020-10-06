Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia was ‘three-timing’ while being with Paras Chhabra says Mahira Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALMAHIRASHARMA Actress Mahira Sharma claims that Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia was cheating on Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss is back with a bang with its 14th season and as usual, celebrities' controversial lives are unfolding gradually. Recently, Pavitra Punia slammed her ex Paras Chhabra saying that he should not enter the BB14 house 'if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left’. Meanwhile, Paras who has been an ex-Bigg Boss contestant said that Pavitra hid her marriage from him and he had come to know about many other shocking details about the actress.

After Paras's statement, now his close friend and actress Mahira Sharma has come out in his defence. Mahira who was the part of Bigg Boss last year has claimed that Pavitra was three-timing while being in a relationship with Paras.

While talking to the Times of India, Mahira said, “I don’t understand why these girls are after Paras to get fame? During Naagin 3, I knew she was married and at that time she was dating Paras and somebody else too. She was three-timing and now she is blaming Paras for it, just because you are a woman you can’t play the victim card.”

Accusing Pavitra of lying and playing the victim card, Mahira slammed her by saying that she needs to bring her truth out in the open.

Mahira Sharma has worked with Pavitra Punia in Naagin 3. On the other hand, she was a co-contestant of Paras in Bigg Boss 13 where they developed a strong bond. The duo came so close that fans started speculating whether they were in a relationship and named them Pahira. However, both Mahira and Paras denied being together.

Well, now it will be interesting to see how things turn out to be for Pavitra inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage