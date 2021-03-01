Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVITRAPUNIA Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia slams trolls for spreading hate about her relationship with Eijaz Khan

Just like every other Bigg Boss season, the fourteenth season as well entertained fans through a sweet love story that blossomed between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. A relationship of fights and difference of opinion turned into love so much so that now the two can't take their eyes off each other. We saw how Pavitra's eviction made him emotional while her return in special episode left him all excited. While many are super happy for the two of them and have even given them a name 'PaviJaj,' there are many who are still opposing the union of the two. Mind you, Pavitra has now shared a strong message for all those who are spreading about the two of them!

Taking to Twitter, the 'baalVeer' actress wrote, "Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz."

For those unversed, it was only after Pavitra's exit that Eijaz realized how much he liked her. Every now and then, the couple are spotted heading out for a drive or dinner and can be seen indulging in super adorable PDA.

On Valentine's Day as well, they shared romantic posts for each other Instagram. Pavitra shared pictures of the two of them twinning and wrote, "F**k butterflies, I feel the whole zoo when I am with you. #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I won the trophy of love)."

Meanwhile, Eijaz hinted about their fight in his post and wrote, "I love her...sheesha tha, dil nahi, toot gaya........#merekofarknahipadta ...happy love day .... to one and all. .. ..#ek #pp #eijazkhan #pavijaz . #valentineday suxxx. but I loves my valentine. and zis is furst ballllentine wis her. so is super special. we even had a SMALL fight. ...btw mera kaam 6th ko ho gaya tha.. ok na... stop with the hate baba... spread some #love . this world needs it."

On the work front, Pavitra is currently busy in a shoot in Goa while Eijaz is busy with his projects in Mumbai. About the reality show, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Aly Goni reached the finale where the 'Shakti' actress lifted the trophy of the season.

Related Video