Bigg Boss 14 Oct 23 Episode Live Updates: Pavitra locks horns with Rahul, Navratri celebrations begin

Rahul had claimed that Pavitra was taking Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla's side as she has a soft corner for him. On getting to known this, Jaan promptly informed Pavitra about the conversation. Soon, Pavitra was confronting Rahul.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2020 23:16 IST
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a heated fight in the upcoming episode of the reality TV show. Acting as a catalyst to trigger the spat will be Jaan Kumar Sanu. In a previous episode, Rahul was heard telling housemate Nishant Malkhani and others that Pavitra, who was a "sanchalak" in the captaincy task, was taking sides.

Rahul had claimed that Pavitra was taking Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla's side as she has a soft corner for him. On getting to known this, Jaan promptly informed Pavitra about the conversation. Soon, Pavitra was confronting Rahul.

The discussion between the two gets heated, tempers run high and in the end Pavitra is seen crying in the upcoming episode.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 Oct 23 Episode

  • Oct 23, 2020 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nishant's captaincy cancelled

    Bigg Boss says Nishant he is not fit to be a captain as of now and, hence his captaincy stands cancelled henceforth.

  • Oct 23, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss reminds Nishant of captain duties

    Bigg Boss tells Nishant that since the time he has become the captain, several house rules have been broken. Bigg Boss also tells him that he has no leadership quality and, in fact, tends to follow others.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rahul is disappointed

    Rahul tells Nikki, Nishant, and Jaan that he is extremely disappointed with them and it's a question of their sensibilities. Rahul walks off from the conversation.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rahul Vaidya can't be trusted?

    Nishant, Nikki, and Jaan tell their friend Rahul that they think he can't be trusted completely as he keeps talking bad about his own teammates in front of others.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jaan dedicates a song to Nikki

    Nikki and Jaan are seen hugging and having a fun time in the kitchen while Jaan dedicates a romantic song for Nikki.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    It's a new day at the BB house. The contestants wake up to the Radha song from The Student of the Year.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jaan and Rahul hug out their differences but Jaan warns Rahul not to joke about their teammates in front of the other contestants.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki is back in the green zone

    It's night time and Nikki is still inside the red zone. Pavitra, Eijaz, and Jaan convince her to go in the green zone.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nishant tells Bigg Boss that he has tried his best to call Nikki inside the green zone but in vain and requests him ti call him inside the confession room.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jaan and Nishant argue

    Jaan asks Nishant as to who influenced him to take the decision regarding Nikki. Nishant refuses to name the person which results in a big argument between the two friends.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nishant punishes Nikki

    Captain Nishant took all Nikki's belongings and kept in the BB mall as her punishment.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rubina is seen telling captain Nishant that he has the authority and should tell Nikki to come out of the red zone by warning her with a punishment.

  • Oct 23, 2020 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Navratri special episode is here

    The new episode begins with captain Nishant asking Nikki and Jaan to come into the green zone. Nikki is in the red zone for emotional support from Pavitra. Jaan tries to console her and bring her into the green zone. 

