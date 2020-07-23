Bigg Boss 14: Neha Sharma, Sidharth Shukla's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya costar, to participate in Salman Khan's show?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIND_NA_KARI Neha Sharma, Sidharth Shukla's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya costar, to participate in Bigg Boss 14

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news for the tentative contestants' list lately. After the huge success of BB13, makers have been approaching big names from the entertainment industry to be part of the reality show. Actors Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill were among the most popular contestants in the last season, while the Dil Se Dil Tak actor emerged out as the winner. Now, the latest reports suggest that Sidharth Shukla's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya costar Neha Sharma has been approached to be part of this season. The report also claims that in all probability, the actress is expected to do the show.

Going by the reports in TOI, Neha Sharma has been in talks to participate in the show Bigg Boss 14. Makers have also approached TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13 as a guest for a couple of times. She is also great friends with Sidharth Shukla. Earlier, during a LIVE Instagram session with her fans, Jasmin had said that she will not participate in Bigg Boss as she cannot be manipulative. She had said, "Honestly, as a contestant, I don't think I will ever be there. My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.”

Talking about Neha Sharma, she entered Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi starrer Crook and then was seen in films like Kya Kool Hai Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Youngistaan. Currently, she is gearing up for the release for her music video Dil Ko Karaar Aaya oppsoite Sidharth Shukla.

Celebrities like Nia Sharma, Vivian DSena, Sugandha Mishra, Jay Soni, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Nikhil Chinapa, Aseem Merchants have also been approached for the show.

Talking about the tagline which is a crucial part to excite its audience, a report in Pinkvilla states, "Like last year, it was Bigg Boss 13 Tedha, the 14th season will be called Rocking. The tagline considered is "Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking."

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma on Wednesday announced the release date of the song with a new poster. The post shows Neha dressed in a red gown looking stunning while Sidharth flaunts his muscular body in a uber cool look. The song will be out on 31st July. The duo also shared the first poster of the song earlier this month. Have a look-

