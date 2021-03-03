Bigg Boss 14's Kavita Kaushik exposes abusive trolls by sharing screenshots, says 'call them out'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IKAVITAKAUSHIK Kavita Kaushik exposes abusive trolls by sharing screenshots

Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday exposed a troll who has been sending her abusive messages on social media. The actress, who is known for her Dabangg persona, hit back at him by sharing the screenshots of his messages and asking Mumbai Police to intervene. Taking to Twitter, Kavita said, "this boy @PanchalNandita has been misusing his freedom on social media, pls take action! @MumbaiPolice" She also shared a screenshot and urged netizens to expose the trolls. She tweeted, "Call them out ! Expose them!."

The user then pleased Kavita Kaushik to spare her and forgive her as she is a girl. She tweeted, "Ma'am maaf kar do mujhse galti ho gayi, mai ek ladki hu plz maaf kar do. Mere mummy papa bahut gareeb log h plz maaf kardo." Another Twitter user also asked Kavita to forgive the troll as it appears to be a school student. However, she said, "Aaj maine jaane diya toh kal kisi choti bacchi ko gaali dega, parson bada ho ke apne aas paas ki ladkiyon ke liye khatra banega! Aaj nahi dara toh kal badi badtameezi karega! (If I forgive him today, he will abuse any other little girl tomorrow, the day after tomorrow he will become a threat to the girls around him. If he is not afraid today, he will do something worse tomorrow.)"

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik left the fans excited after she hinted about F.I.R Season 2 last month. The cast of the most-loved comedy show including Kavita, Kiku Sharda, Gopinath Gandotra, Kiku Sharda, Sandeep Anand, Mellisa Pias and Sapna Sikarwar came together to recreate the FIR magic and asked the makers about the second season of the show.

Kavita Kaushik wrote, "Enjoy! scene thought and enacted within 10 minutes, we still got it yea" She also shared pictures with the stars and missed Aamir Ali, who played sub-inspector in the show. Gopi Bhalla also shared pictures and said, "Had a great time and a lot of fun meeting @ikavitakaushik and @kikusharda after years. The cast of FIR reunited for her birthday celebration"

Kavita Kaushik was seen in Bigg Boss 14 in December last year and had stirred a storm on the internet for her controversial appearance. The actress along with her husband Ronnit locked horns with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik after their past came into the limelight. At a time when tension was running high in the house, Kavita's husband Ronnit sent out tweets, stating that Abhinav had a drinking issue and used to send Kavita drunk texts in the past.

In fact, there was an episode when Abhinav and Rubina confronted Kavita and Ronnit over the claims during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. During the whole confrontation, Abhinav didn't deny sending messages to Kavita but objected to the allegation that the content of the messages was violent in nature.