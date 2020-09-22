Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAVITA KAUSHIK Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik denies being part of reality show

Actress Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Kavita posted her clarification on Twitter, with the link of a report that stated she is "likely to be a part" of "Bigg Boss 14". "False! Like most news nowadays," reacted Kavita in her tweet.

In a separate tweet, she posted a link of another report that read: "FIR star is all set to enter Bigg Boss house. She will shoot her introduction and dance performance today".

Kavita had a caustic retort: "Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu (even I didn't know I'm dancing today)."

There has been a lot of speculation about the participants of Bigg Boss 14. Names such as Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh and Vivian Dsena have been reported to be a part of the show. However, the makers have not officially announced the list of contestants.

Bigg Boss 14 will have its premiere on October 3 at 9 pm.

