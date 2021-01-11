Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMINEBHASIN28 Bigg Boss 14: Jasmine Bhasin confesses love for Aly Goni, 'Don't mind getting married this year'

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed one of the most shocking eliminations of the season on Sunday. TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, who was claimed as one of the strongest contestants and was expected to win the show, was evicted after receiving the least number of votes. The eviction brought a meltdown not just for the housemates but even the host of the show Salman Khan got teary-eyed. Jasmine Bhasin's chemistry with Aly was loved by 'Jasly' fans.

Now, after eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Jasmine in an interview with ETimes spoke about Aly Goni. The actress confessed her feelings for Aly and revealed her marriage plans with the actor. She has also said that once Aly leaves the Bigg Boss house, her parents will meet his parents.

"I have fallen in love and it's a beautiful feeling. I don't mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay. Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi, I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me," she said.

"I wanted him to stay. He left the show once for me, I didn’t want him to go again. I will definitely miss him, main roz subah uth ke sabse pehle usko dekhti thi, I will miss that now," she added.

After getting eliminated from the show, Jasmin decided to visit her friends – Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. "After leaving the Bigg Boss house, I was thinking about a lot of things, including my fans’ reaction towards my game. I didn’t know what people outside were thinking about me. So I was a little low and decided to go to Bharti and Haarsh’s house first. They are my support system," she said.