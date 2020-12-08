Bigg Boss 14: Here's what Rahul Vaidya said after quitting Salman Khan's show

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAHULVAIDYA23 Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya recently quit the show due to 'homesickness.' However, his decision left everyone in shock. According to some reports and fan clubs, Rahul was supposed to be in top four. A few days after his exit from the house, the singer released a statement, in which he thanked all his fans, followers and friends for supporting him throughout his show's journey.

He wrote: "To all my fans and well-wishers, this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends to all the messages I received... You all made me feel so loved. I'm so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support and admiration have been overwhelming and I can't thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all."

Read Rahul Vaidya's statement here:

Meanwhile while leaving the show, the singer stated that he didn't want to take the place of someone who is more deserving and passionate about the show. He said, "I am sorry if I am upsetting my fans but this I do not think I can stay here without my family. I haven't spent a day without my family in my entire life and I am mentally strong but not without family. I do not agree that I did not perform because of lack of interest. I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave."

Meanwhile, Rahul even managed to grab eyeballs when, in the show, he recently proposed to his friend Disha Parmar for marriage on her birthday on November 11.

On the work front, the ex-BB14 contestant became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, and Yaad Teri among others.