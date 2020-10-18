Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Here's what Jaan Kumar Sanu sang even before able to speak properly

It is proven fact that nothing worth having never comes easy just like struggles and challenges faced by the contestants of Bigg Boss. In the behind the scenes videos of Bigg Boss are anything to go by, there is never a minute of boredom in Bigg Boss house. In the latest Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip streaming exclusively on Voot, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Malkhani were seen reminiscing about the early days of their career.



In a heartfelt conversation recollecting his struggling days, Rahul Vaidya express to his fellow housemates, ‘Jab main 10-11 saal ka tha tab mummy ne bola tha ki stage pe jaakar kuch gaa ke dikha and tabhi maine Jai Ganesh gaaya tha ek line tabhi waha ek music sir the jinhone bola ki ye toh aacha gaata hai aap isko Juhu me ek institute hai waha lekar kyun nahi jaate. Waha tak pahuchne ke liye 7 ghante lagte the bus se. Jab unhone gaana suna tab who hil gaye ye sun ke aur bola aap isko yahi chod jaaye.

Tab Monday-Wednesday-Friday hum jaate the waha seekhne. Phir hum Bombay shift hue tab se asli struggle chalu hua humara’. Listening to this, Jaan Kumar Sanu was quick to respond that ‘Maine bhi 3 saal ki umar me Jai Ganesh gaaya tha jab bolna bhi nahi seekha tha’



Adding to this, Rahul Vaidya says ‘In 2004, college ke bahar khada hu jab ek truck aata hai jisme mere show ka naam likha hua hota hai aur likha tha agar aap me hai himmat toh gaa kar dikhaye. Phir main wo truck pe gaya aur gaana gaaya aur 6 mahine me life change ho chuki thi’



