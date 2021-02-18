Thursday, February 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Live Updates: Aly Goni gets emotional seeing his mother; Nikki Tamboli to make an exit?
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Live Updates: Aly Goni gets emotional seeing his mother; Nikki Tamboli to make an exit?

In today's episode, we will witness an emotional roller coaster as Aly Goni’s wish will be granted. He will talk to his mother, who is holding his niece on her lap. Other housemates will also get teary-eyed watching the mother-son duo. There are speculations that Nikki Tamboli will make an exit from the show after accepting rupees 6 lakh from Bigg Boss.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2021 23:09 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Live Updates: Aly Goni gets emotional seeing his mother; Nikki Tamboli to exit?
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV, TAMBOLI_XPRESS

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Live Updates: Aly Goni gets emotional seeing his mother; Nikki Tamboli to make an exit?

The last week of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 is going on. As the show is nearing its end makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show.  Recently, the finalists were asked to tell their one final wish before the show ends. Aly Goni asked for a video call with his mother, whom he has not seen since he entered the show, and a chance to see his newborn niece. In today's episode, we will witness an emotional roller coaster as Aly Goni’s wish will be granted. He will talk to his mother, who is holding his niece on her lap. Other housemates will also get teary-eyed watching the mother-son duo. There are speculations that Nikki Tamboli will make an exit from the show after accepting rupees 6 lakh from Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Live Updates

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 18, 2021 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Aly Goni gets emotional seeing his mother and niece

    Aly Goni gets emotional seeing his mother and niece

  • Feb 18, 2021 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni at loggerheads

    Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni at loggerheads

  • Feb 18, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rubina Dilaik says Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant have hurt her in the show

    Rubina Dilaik says Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant have hurt her in the show

     

  • Feb 18, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant questions Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik's relationship

  • Feb 18, 2021 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 18, 2021 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 18, 2021 10:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 18, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rubina, Rakhi and Aly win the task

    Rubina, Rakhi and Aly win the task

  • Feb 18, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nikki Tamboli denies Bigg Boss's offer of rupees 6 lakh

    Nikki Tamboli denies Bigg Boss's offer of rupees 6 lakh

  • Feb 18, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rahul Vaidya convinces Nikki Tamboli to take rupees 6 lakh and leave the show

    Rahul Vaidya convinces Nikki Tamboli to take rupees 6 lakh and leave the show

Top News

Latest News