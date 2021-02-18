Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV, TAMBOLI_XPRESS Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Live Updates: Aly Goni gets emotional seeing his mother; Nikki Tamboli to make an exit?

The last week of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 is going on. As the show is nearing its end makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show. Recently, the finalists were asked to tell their one final wish before the show ends. Aly Goni asked for a video call with his mother, whom he has not seen since he entered the show, and a chance to see his newborn niece. In today's episode, we will witness an emotional roller coaster as Aly Goni’s wish will be granted. He will talk to his mother, who is holding his niece on her lap. Other housemates will also get teary-eyed watching the mother-son duo. There are speculations that Nikki Tamboli will make an exit from the show after accepting rupees 6 lakh from Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Live Updates