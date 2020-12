Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Dec 8 LIVE UPDATES

In today's episode of the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14, contestants will be fighting and ganging up against each other for the next captaincy task. Contestants Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi and Eijaz Khan will compete against each other to become the captain of the house for the week.

Bigg Boss 14 December 8 HIGHLIGHTS: