Saturday, December 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Dec 26 LIVE UPDATE: Salman Khan slams Rahul Vaidya over quitting show; Aly to propose someone
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 26 LIVE UPDATE: Salman Khan slams Rahul Vaidya over quitting show; Aly to propose someone

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, The host will be seen schooling contestant Rahul Vaidya. Aly to propose someone.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2020 22:18 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 26 LIVE UPDATE:

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, The host will be seen schooling contestant Rahul Vaidya. The two argued about latter willingly quitting the show before the finale. The actor repeatedly accusing Rahul of running away from the show. He also turned down Rahul's request to not be called ‘quitter.' On the other hand, As the contestants played Secret Santa for each other on Christmas, Aly Goni goes down on knees to propose to a contestant but its not Jasmin Bhasin.

Bigg Boss 14 December 26 LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Dec 26 LIVE UPDATE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 26, 2020 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas has a special gift for Rahul Viadya

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya questions Salman, 'Then why did you ask me to return?'

    The question have seemed to irk Salman, who then retorted, “Aaye kyun?” Did anyone force you to return? Did anyone beg you to return?" asked Salman. 

     

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The actor said, "Everything is going in your favour, and you’re not appreciating it, Rahul, that’s the sad bit.”

     

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The actor further argued, "don’t try to put it onto me, Rahul.”

     

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman schools Rahul Vaidya saying “Don’t try and justify this act of yours, agar bhaage ho, toh bhaage ho." 

     

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan and Rahul Vaidya are having a conversation, where the latter says “Sir agar aap baar baar yeh kehte hain ke woh bhaaga hai, bhaaga hai, bhaaga hai, toh yeh mujhe acha nahi lagta sir. To which Salman replied, “Bhaage ho, bhaage ho, bhaage ho, bhaage ho.”

     

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Caller of the week wanted to talk to Abhinav 

  • Dec 26, 2020 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

     Salman Khan is telling ghar wale ki iss ghar mein everyone should play for themselves and not be a danveer.

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan is saying Arshi, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan should’ve fought harder to become the captain. 

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Jasmin is saying she was playing for herself.

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi feels Eijaz is 'Khadoos'

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas dances on 'Golmaal hai bai sabh golmaal hai.'

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina's radio show is too amazing 

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Viadya and Eijaz Khan groove on the beats of 'Mai Khiladi tu anadhi'

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Naagin aur Sapere ki jodi hai Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan ki. The duo danced on 'Nagin' song. 

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki Tamboli says it’s difficult to trust Eijaz

  • Dec 26, 2020 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

Top News

Latest News