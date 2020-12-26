Bigg Boss 14 Dec 26 LIVE UPDATE: Salman Khan slams Rahul Vaidya over quitting show; Aly to propose someone

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, The host will be seen schooling contestant Rahul Vaidya. The two argued about latter willingly quitting the show before the finale. The actor repeatedly accusing Rahul of running away from the show. He also turned down Rahul's request to not be called ‘quitter.' On the other hand, As the contestants played Secret Santa for each other on Christmas, Aly Goni goes down on knees to propose to a contestant but its not Jasmin Bhasin.
Bigg Boss 14 December 26 LIVE UPDATES: