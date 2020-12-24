Thursday, December 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Dec 24 HIGHLIGHTS: Vikas Gupta becomes captain; Rakhi dramatic behaviour shock housemates
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 24 HIGHLIGHTS: Vikas Gupta becomes captain; Rakhi dramatic behaviour shock housemates

In Bigg Boss 14, the Contestants to compete for captaincy and Rakhi Sawant's dramatic behaviour will shock housemates.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2020 23:28 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 24 LIVE UPDATES:

Bigg Boss 14 has seen a lot of entries this season but the recent entry of five challengers turned the entire scene. One of them is Rakhi Sawant, who is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers from her dramatic and hilarious moves. Today she was seen in a different avatar where she’s shedding tears and singing cryptic songs. Needless to say, this behaviour of hers has left the housemates stunned and shocked to a certain level. Meanwhile, Arshi Khan backed Vikas Gupta in becoming the captain as she says “For me, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. This is the truth.”

 

Bigg Boss 14 December 24 HIGHLIGHTS:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Dec 24 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 24, 2020 11:24 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi Sawant behaves as if she is possessed by a ghost.

  • Dec 24, 2020 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Its Jasmin vs Eijaz

  • Dec 24, 2020 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni, Rubina and Sonali are consoling Rakhi Sawant

  • Dec 24, 2020 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Mahajan irked by Rakhi Sawant, calls her 'cheap'

  • Dec 24, 2020 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas is distributing the duties among the housemates  

  • Dec 24, 2020 11:02 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nikki and Rahul Vaidya get in an ugly spat

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi apologised to Vikas for talking about his mother in the show. 

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan are discussing the 'Pool Incident' 

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi backs Vikas and makes him the captain of the house. 

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi, who is standing on an elevated podium, says, “For me, Vikas is more capable than Rahul. This is the truth."

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi Khan extended support to Vikas Gupta as he competes against Rahul Vaidya in the captaincy task. 

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Next to go on the balloon ride is Arshi Khan

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina threw Rakhi and Sonali's bag. 

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina is the next one to go on the balloon ride 

  • Dec 24, 2020 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya asks Arshi about her strategy in the task 

Top News

Latest News