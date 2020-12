Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta will be at loggerheads

Bigg Boss 14 Dec 10 LIVE UPDATES: Contestants Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta will be locking horns again. They would be seen getting into a nasty argument. Arshi says that she will not play the game unless she is allowed to speak with Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin will be heard discussing about Aly Goni with Rahul Mahajan, who would then pull her leg saying Aly is your pyaar (Love).

Bigg Boss 14 December 10 LIVE UPDATES: