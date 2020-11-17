Bigg Boss 14: Ankita Bhargava calls Shardul Pandit’s eviction ‘quite illogical’

Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Ankita Bhargava calls Shardul Pandit’s eviction ‘quite illogical’

Indian television actress and Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava seems to be quite unhappy with the eviction of Shardul Pandit from Bigg Boss 14 this week. Taking to the social media, she called his exit from the show ‘quite illogical’. She said that he won hearts during his stint and has a bright future ahead of him. "Bigg Boss ka DIL JEET KE AAYA HAI," Ankita said as she supported Shardul in her recent post.

Taking to Twitter, Ankita shared a picture of Shardul which read 'Proud' and wrote, “YES This eviction was Unfair & quite illogical! But this game sometimes has no set rules ! U might have taken away his screen time but u cant take away the fact that... @shardulpandit11 Bigg Boss ka DIL JEET KE AAYA HAI. LOOK AHEAD COS THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT... Nayi Kahani shuru (A new chapter begins).”

Shardul, who shares a close bond with Karan and Ankita, replied to her tweet saying, “Tu thi tu hai tu rahegi mai tera hi nahi ab India ka #Mrindiashardul banega jo bhale hi na Dikhega par sabke dil mai rahega aur dil jeetega ye vada hai mera sabka #Mrindiashardul.

Earlier, on Sunday’s episode, Shardul was evicted after he got fewer votes than contestant Rubina Dilaik. Host Salman Khan revealed that the difference in vote count was ‘negligible’.

After his eviction, Shardul compared himself to popular fictional character Mr India (Anil Kapoor's 1987 release), who could become invisible with the help of a magical watch.

“Thanku for the love @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV. Dikhai nahi diya mehsoos hua, India ke sabse bade Show par sabse bade star ke dil ko chua..zyada keh nahi sakta aaj shardul MRINDIA ban gaya #mrindiashardul,” he Tweeted.