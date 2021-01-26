Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's mother says he will stand by Rahul Vaidya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULVAIDYARKV Aly Goni's mother says he will stand by Rahul Vaidya

Bollywood actor Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14 is fast approaching its final stages and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to make it to the top four finalists. Contestant Aly Goni has been openly supporting housemate Rahul Vaidya as the latter's fights with Rubina Dilaik get nastier. Earlier, Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla bashed Rahul Vaidya for constantly targeting Abhinav Shukla. He also schooled Aly Goni on calling Nikki Tamboli 'chamchi' of Rubina Dilaik. Now, Aly's mother has backed Rahul and his friendship with the latter.

Aly's mother Ruby Goni says he will stick to showing unconditional support to Rahul, since he is an emotional person and forever stands by people he shares a bond with.

"You can't be friends with everyone, and Aly has been clear about it that now Rahul is his priority in the show. He will stand by him. He expects trust only from the few people who he trusts," Ruby told IANS, while opening up on her son.

"When Aly has a bond with someone, he will stand by that person, no matter what. Now when Jasmin is not in the show, he will support Rahul and that's the way he is. He is not selfish. It's a good thing that you respect every relation you make," she added.

Is she happy with the way Aly is playing the game? "As a contestant, he is doing great. I am proud of him for being himself. He is one of the strongest contestants, and is playing well," she said.

(With IANS Inputs)